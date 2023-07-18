Ricky Martin’s Twins Join Him Onstage for First Time Ever Amid Divorce: Watch the Sweet Moment - The Messenger
Entertainment.
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Ricky Martin’s Twins Join Him Onstage for First Time Ever Amid Divorce: Watch the Sweet Moment

The clip shows Valentino and Matteo, both 14, running around the stage while the 'Livin' La Vida Loca' singer performs

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs on stage during Starlite Occident 2023 at Cantera de Nagüeles on July 15, 2023 in Malaga, Spain. STARLITE/Redferns

Ricky Martin's twins are certainly "Livin' La Vida Loca."

"What a beautiful surprise!" Martin captioned a nearly 15-second clip of 14-year-old sons Matteo and Valentino on Twitter Monday, adding, "When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland."

The short video, which Martin also posted to Instagram, shows the two teens bringing energy to the stage as they jump around the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist, who looks genuinely shocked to see his eldest kids next to him. 

Fans, friends and fellow celebs couldn't get enough of the sweet moment caught on camera, with one social media user writing, "The best video of Ricky's entire career!" 

Another added: "How nice to see them enjoying [themselves] like this!!! To think that one day they found out they were Ricky Martin's kids and couldn't believe it. What a beautiful memory!!!"

In addition to Matteo and Valentino, Martin is also dad to daughter Lucia, whom he and ex Jwan Yosef welcomed via surrogate in December 2018. The former couple – who announced they are divorcing after six years of marriage in a joint statement via their respective Instagram pages earlier this month – also share son Renn, whom they welcomed via surrogate in October 2019. 

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," read Martin and Yosef's statement. "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

More Entertainment.
