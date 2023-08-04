Unlike many Hollywood divorces, Ricky Martin and ex Jwan Yosef's split has been quite amicable. The singer shared how he and Yosef have managed to chart their own unique path for their relationship and family.

"When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process," Martin told journalist Lourdes Collazo from Telemundo of their divorce, as reported by Hola! "Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic."

The Grammy Award-winning artist – who shares daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3, with Yosef – went on to explain why the former couple's split "has been wonderful," noting that he considers them experts in the subject.

He continued: "I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly. In fact, if someone is getting divorced, come and talk to us because we already have this figured out. It has been much easier than we thought, but we’ve done it with time and calmness."

Yosef admitted he also feels the same way as his ex, telling a reporter/camera operator for Spanish talk show Hoy Dia, "It's all well, thank you. The kids are happy and we're happily separated."

Though the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer is now single, it won't deter him from pursuing another relationship – just not anytime soon.

“Take it easy! It was seven or eight years (with Jwan). I want to have a good time, I want to enjoy life... Let's take it easy, but yes, I do see myself in another relationship," Martin said. "I'm not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship, I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity.”

Martin and Yosef, who tied the knot in 2017, announced their split via a statement on Instagram in July.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," Martin and Yosef said in the statement shared to their respective Instagram pages. "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

In addition to his two children with Yosef, Martin also has twin boys, Valentino and Matteo, both 14, from a previous relationship.