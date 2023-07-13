All is well in the life of Richard Simmons as he marks his 75th birthday, according to his rep.

"This is a big milestone. I just want to see him happy, which he is," his representative Tom Estey told Entertainment Tonight in a rare statement about the fitness personality, whose birthday was on Wednesday.

A friend of the workout guru previously told the outlet on Simmons' 70th birthday in 2018 that he was "doing very well," after not being seen in public since 2014.

"He's his jovial self. He spends most of his time at home and in his yard," the friend said at the time. "He keeps up with his reading and does what he wants to do. He deserves this time to himself. Seventy years is a milestone but he doesn't look at it that way."

Ever since Simmons stepped out of the spotlight nearly a decade ago, theories and rumors about his whereabouts have run rampant – including claims that he was being held hostage by his housekeeper Teresa Reveles, which was debunked by Simmons himself during a phone call to Today co-anchor Savannah Gutherie in March 2016.

"No one is holding me in my house as a hostage,'' Simmons said during the exclusive interview. "You know, I do what I want to do as I've always done, so people should sort of just believe what I have to say because, like, I'm Richard Simmons!"

He later added of the rumors: "That's just very silly. Teresa Reveles has been with me for 30 years. It's almost like we're a married couple."

That same month, Estey told USA Today that the rumors of Simmons being held against his will at his Hollywood Hills home were "ludicrous."

He continued: "Richard Simmons has been in the public eye for 40 years, and he’s opted out. It’s his right to do it. That’s the God’s-honest truth. There’s nothing more to it than that."

Simmons also issued a rare statement via his Facebook after the 2022 release of the investigative documentary, TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons.

"Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard," he wrote in a short but sweet statement, which Estey confirmed Simmons penned himself.

“Richard is eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the globe," Estey said in a statement via Today at the time. "He is happy, healthy and living the life he has chosen to live."