‘Rich Men of North Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Says ‘I Don’t Support Either Side’ in Wake of His Song Being Used at Republican Debate

Oliver Anthony is speaking out again.

After he issued a video statement about the use of his song in this week’s Republican presidential debate, he took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday night to further clarify his political stance to his 419.7 (and counting) followers.

“I. Don't. Support. Either. Side. Politically,” he posted Friday evening. “Not the left, not the right. I’m about supporting people and restoring local communities. Now, go breath[e] some fresh air and relax. Please? :) I'm not worth obsessing over, I promise. Go spend time with your loved ones.”

Fans had a mixed reaction to his statement. One wrote, “This is the way. Reject the uniparty, embrace local communities and the parallel polis.”

But another responded, “This isn’t the way. Playing both sides of the fence is what cowards do.”

In his video statement, posted earlier on Friday, Anthony spoke out about the use of his song on the Republican debate.

"I wrote that song about those people," he said, referring to the candidates featured on the debate.

He said that "It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news trying to identify with me like I'm one of them."

Much of Anthony’s success could be attributed to the fact the right-wing influencers embraced the song, helping it climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first artist with no prior chart history to do so.

Some liberals have been critical of the song, including British singer-songwriter Billy Bragg. He issued a pro-union answer song, “Rich Men Earning North of a Million,” in response to Anthony’s viral hit.