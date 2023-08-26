‘Rich Men of North Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Says ‘I Don’t Support Either Side’ in Wake of His Song Being Used at Republican Debate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

‘Rich Men of North Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Says ‘I Don’t Support Either Side’ in Wake of His Song Being Used at Republican Debate

The singer-songwriter said, 'I’m about supporting people and restoring local communities. Now, go breathe some fresh air and relax. Please?'

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Oliver Anthony topped the chart with his folk song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’RadioWV/YouTube

Oliver Anthony is speaking out again.

After he issued a video statement about the use of his song in this week’s Republican presidential debate, he took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday night to further clarify his political stance to his 419.7 (and counting) followers.

“I. Don't. Support. Either. Side. Politically,” he posted Friday evening. “Not the left, not the right. I’m about supporting people and restoring local communities. Now, go breath[e] some fresh air and relax. Please? :) I'm not worth obsessing over, I promise. Go spend time with your loved ones.”

Fans had a mixed reaction to his statement. One wrote, “This is the way. Reject the uniparty, embrace local communities and the parallel polis.”

But another responded, “This isn’t the way. Playing both sides of the fence is what cowards do.”

In his video statement, posted earlier on Friday, Anthony spoke out about the use of his song on the Republican debate.

Read More

"I wrote that song about those people," he said, referring to the candidates featured on the debate.

He said that "It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news trying to identify with me like I'm one of them."

Much of Anthony’s success could be attributed to the fact the right-wing influencers embraced the song, helping it climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first artist with no prior chart history to do so.

Some liberals have been critical of the song, including British singer-songwriter Billy Bragg. He issued a pro-union answer song, “Rich Men Earning North of a Million,” in response to Anthony’s viral hit.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.