Oliver Anthony of "Rich Men North of Richmond" fame is angering some conservatives after saying diversity in America is what "makes us strong."

The singer-songwriter — who skyrocketed to fame earlier this month with his working-class anthem, which was initially celebrated by conservatives — made the comments while speaking with Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins after his free concert in Moyock, N.C., this past Saturday.

"I don't see our country lasting more than another generation in the way we're headed. We gotta go back to our roots with what made this country great in the first place, which is our sense of community," the Virginia native said. "I mean, we are the melting pot of the world, and that's what makes us strong is our diversity, and we need to learn to harness that and appreciate it and not use it as a political tool to keep everyone from each other."

Anthony's commentary made waves on X (formerly Twitter), with one social media user writing, "Try calling America a melting pot in a small town," seemingly referring to Jason Aldean's controversial song, "Try That in a Small Town," which fans say has undertones of violence and racism.

Another added, "The fact he said America is a melting pot and 'diversity is our strength' means he's fake. And by fake I mean he's an ad campaign. An actor. Not authentic. Kind of like Mickey Mouse at Disney," while a separate social media user wrote, "Such a let down. Did he sell out already to the rich men north of Richmond?"

Though Anthony was met with backlash from the right-leaning audience on X, many social media users applauded his outlook on diversity.

Oliver Anthony topped the iTunes chart with his folk song "Rich Men North of Richmond." RadioWV/YouTube

"Oliver is inspiring and he spoke [the] truth here. We need to start uniting rather than dividing," one YouTube user commented. Another said, "Love his message of unity; I hope all listeners appreciate it that way."

And despite "Rich Men North of Richmond" being championed by several high-profile conservatives over the last few weeks, the singer previously explained he sits "pretty dead center down the aisle of politics and always have."

He continued: "I remember as a kid the conservatives wanting war and me not understanding that, and I remember a lot of the controversies when the left took office, and it seems like both sides serve the same master and that master is not someone of any good to the people of this country."