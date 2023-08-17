‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Lives in $750 Camper Bought Off Craigslist

Oliver Anthony, the singer-songwriter who went viral with his performance of "Rich Men North of Richmond," is coming clean in a soul-bearing Facebook post.

Anthony, whose legal name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, shared that after his song went viral and became the No. 1 song on iTunes, he's received more than 50,000 emails in the last week – and brushed off $8 million record deals.

"I don't want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet," he wrote. "I don't want to play stadium shows, I don't want to be in the spotlight. I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression."

He believes his music connects with people "on such a deep level because they're being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung. No editing, no agent, no bullshit. Just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music that we should have never gotten away from in the first place."

Anthony then revealed details about his family, shared that he dropped out of high school at 17 years old, and revealed that he fractured his skull on the job in 2013. "It forced me to move back home to Virginia," he said, leaving him unable to work for six months.

That led him to a job in sales manufacturing in 2013, and Anthony was able to travel around Virginia and the Carolinas. "I've spent all day, everyday, for the last 10 years hearing the same story," he wrote. The lesson he learned was that "People are SO damn tired of being neglected, divided and manipulated."

Today, he owns 90 acres of land he bought in 2019 for $97,500 in Farmville, Virginia, and is "living in a 27' camper with a tarp on the roof that I got off of craigslist for $750."

Anthony shared all of this to point out that "there's nothing special about me. I'm not a good musician, I'm not a very good person. I've spent the last 5 years struggling with mental health and using alcohol to drown it."

But he's saddened by the state of the world, "with everyone fighting with each other," and hopes he can be a part of some change. "I have spent many nights feeling hopeless, that the greatest country on Earth is quickly fading away."

Oliver Anthony topped the iTunes chart with his folk song "Rich Men North of Richmond." RadioWV/YouTube

Anthony believes technology is to blame. "I HATE the way the Internet has divided all of us. The Internet is a parasite, that infects the minds of humans and has their way with them. Hours wasted, goals forgotten, loved ones sitting in houses with each other distracted all day by technology made by the hands of other poor souls in sweat shops in a foreign land.

"When is enough, enough?" he continued. "When are we going to fight for what is right again? MILLIONS have died protecting the liberties we have. Freedom of speech is such a precious gift. Never in world history has the world had the freedom it currently does. Don't let them take it away from you."

Anthony concluded that "Just like those once wandering in the desert, we have lost our way from God and have let false idols distract us and divide us. It's a damn shame."

"Rich Men North of Richmond" went viral for Anthony's perspective on the issues facing the working class in the U.S. including controversial topics like welfare, sex trafficking and the military. "I've been sellin' my soul/ Workin' all day/ Overtime hours for bulls--- pay," the song begins. "It's a damn shame what the world's gotten to/ For people like me and people like you."