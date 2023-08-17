Oliver Anthony has captured the attention of Grammy-nominated rapper Gucci Mane.

Anthony's viral hit "Rich Men North of Richmond" catapulted him into a seemingly overnight success earlier this month, and Gucci Mane wants Anthony on his team.

The "06 Gucci" rapper shared a snapshot of him listening to the hit single with his 17 million followers on Instagram.

"Aye fam I need y’all help on this one I’m trying sign these guys as my first country artists to 1017!!! I need the info asap," he wrote alongside the photo.

Released on Aug. 8, Anthony's song now has 17 million views on YouTube. As of publication, it is the No.1 song on iTunes, and Anthony's "Aint Gotta Dollar" is No. 2.

The lyrics of "Rich Men North of Richmond" pull no punches in terms of touching on things often considered too hot to handle in polite conversation.

He alludes to wealth disparity ("I've been sellin' my soul/ Workin' all day/ Overtime hours for bulls--- pay"), sex trafficking ("I wish politicians would look out for miners/ And not just minors on an island somewhere"), welfare distribution ("We got folks in the street/ Ain't got nothin' to eat/ And the obese milkin' welfare"), inflation ("Your dollar ain't s--- and it's taxed to no end), and male depression ("Young men are puttin' themselves six feet in the ground/ 'Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin' them down").

Anthony unpacked his songwriting in a video on his YouTube channel, saying these lyrics are specifically speaking for the working class. “The universal thing I see is no matter how much effort they put into whatever it is they’re doing, they can’t quite get ahead," he noted. "I want to be a voice for those people."