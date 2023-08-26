Just shortly after issuing a video statement slamming the use of his song in this week’s Republican presidential debate — then adamantly stating on social media that he does not take political sides — "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer Oliver Anthony has posted once again on political matters, this time calling Democratic President Joe Biden "a problem."

In an early morning Facebook post Saturday, Anthony wrote that he was "misquoted / misinterpreted" in his video.

"Corporate news (big surprise) is now trying to twist me into being a Biden supporter," he wrote, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

However, noting that Biden "is most certainly a problem," Anthony clarifies that his song's message is "bigger and broader than that," and explains that the lyrics are "knocking the system collectively."

Further, he makes clear his opinion on Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis: "He talks about needing to get Joe Biden out, as if that would automatically solve all the problems. Biden is a big part of the issue, but it runs much deeper."

Oliver, at the time of his Republican debate-critical post, stated that "It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news trying to identify with me like I'm one of them."

In his Saturday post, Oliver apologized for "beating a dead horse" and informed fans that "This will be my last post about politics on social media."