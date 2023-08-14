Oliver Anthony is taking his hit single to the stage.

The Virginia musician, who recently skyrocketed to viral fame seemingly overnight after the release of his "Rich Men North of Richmond" video, performed the song live for the first time since becoming an online celebrity in Currituck, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Anthony belted out the pointed lyrics — which take aim at a government that seeks, as the song puts it, "total control" over its citizens — as a large crowd filled out the Morris Farm Market.

In a video shared by Country Cast, one concertgoer yells, "Hey man, you're singing what we're thinking!" before Anthony begins his performance.

From the first lyric, fans immediately join in, and the end of the song is met with cheers and screams from the audience.

A standout moment at the show came when he shared the stage with country star Jamey Johnson, who made an appearance and sang his 2008 hit "In Color" alongside Anthony.

"I'm not sure I'll ever top this moment where @jamey_johnson surprised me to sing his all-time classic with me on stage. What a legend," wrote Anthony as he shared footage from the moment via social media.

A proud Anthony posted his full performance on Rumble, telling fans, "We filled 25 acres with cars and an entire venue of amazing people. I wanted to share so you could all see it. I am still blown away. Thank you for everything. I will never let you down."

On Instagram, Anthony posted a montage of fans coming out to see him perform.

The budding star's "Rich Men North of Richmond" was just released a week ago, and has already unseated superstar and multiplatinum hitmaker Jason Aldean’s latest single, "Try That in a Small Town" as the No. 1 song on iTunes.

Anthony altogether holds the top three spots on the coveted iTunes chart, with his songs "Ain't Gotta Dollar" and "I've Got to Get Sober" sitting at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

The lyrics of "Rich Men North of Richmond" pull no punches in terms of touching on things often considered too hot to handle in polite conversation.

He alludes to wealth disparity ("I've been sellin' my soul/ Workin' all day/ Overtime hours for bulls--- pay"), sex trafficking ("I wish politicians would look out for miners/ And not just minors on an island somewhere"), welfare distribution ("We got folks in the street/ Ain't got nothin' to eat/ And the obese milkin' welfare"), inflation ("Your dollar ain't s--- and it's taxed to no end), and male depression ("Young men are puttin' themselves six feet in the ground/ 'Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin' them down").

Anthony unpacked his songwriting in a video on his YouTube channel, saying these lyrics are specifically speaking for the working class. “The universal thing I see is no matter how much effort they put into whatever it is they’re doing, they can’t quite get ahead," he noted. "I want to be a voice for those people."

As of publication, the official video for Anthony's viral hit has amassed 9.2 million views.