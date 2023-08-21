‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Sensation Oliver Anthony Joins Hard Rock Festival Lineup - The Messenger
‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Sensation Oliver Anthony Joins Hard Rock Festival Lineup

The viral singer will take the stage at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival next month, alongside Megadeth, Slipknot, Evanescence and Limp Bizkit

Wendy Geller
Oliver Anthony topped the chart with his folk song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’RadioWV/YouTube

Viral sensation Oliver Anthony may have initially made his mark in the realm of country music with his surprise rootsy hit "Rich Men North of Richmond," but the Virginia-based singer is showing he is by no means constrained by genre.

Anthony will be joining the lineup for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway next month, a four-day camping and music event with an almost entirely hard rock roster. He's billed alongside bands such as Megadeth, Slipknot, Danzig, Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach and more — plus even a few rappers, such as Tech9, Soulja Boy, 2 Chainz and Vanilla Ice.

"As an independent Festival built here in small town Virginia, local/regional/unsigned artists have played a key role in the development of Blue Ridge," the festival tweeted last week of Anthony's inclusion. "We are pleased to now welcome a local artist who has become the No. 1 Trending Artist in Music over the last week."

Anthony, who unseated country superstar Jason Aldean's No. 1 spot on the iTunes Country Chart just days after releasing his song, will be playing an acoustic set on Sept. 8 and 9, which will be open to VIP ticket holders only.

The festival also tweeted that the singer will be "camping and hanging out meeting fans all weekend long!" The event is completely sold out.

This appearance will mark one of Anthony's first live events since rising to prominence following the Aug. 7 release of his hit single. He performed the song live for the first time since becoming an online celebrity in Currituck, North Carolina, on Aug. 13, drawing thousands of fans.

