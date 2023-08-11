Mary Cosby Makes Her ‘RHOSLC’ Return, Calls Heather Gay ‘Inbred’ in New Trailer: Watch - The Messenger
Mary Cosby Makes Her ‘RHOSLC’ Return, Calls Heather Gay ‘Inbred’ in New Trailer: Watch

In the explosive new clip, Cosby also calls Whitney Rose a 'bobblehead' and asks Lisa Barlow if she has a 'mute button'

Charlotte Walsh
Mary Cosby and Heather Gay on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Bravo (2)

Though she may run a church, Mary M. Cosby isn't in the spirit of forgiveness.

The former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took a year off of the Bravo series after refusing to show for the Season 2 reunion. But now, in a new trailer for Season 4, Cosby is making her return as an official Friend — and taking everyone else down in the process.

After a trailer filled with fighting, Cosby's most devastating quip comes at the very end, when Heather Gay asks her castmate, "Do you think I look inbred?"

Cosby's response? "I do."

In the trailer, the Pentecostal First Lady — whose church has previously been accused of being a "cult," which Cosby has denied — also hurled insults at Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose, calling Rose a "bobblehead" and asking Barlow if she has a "mute button."

The dramatic clip also provided fans' first glimpse of life after Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in July 2022. Now, it appears as if the ladies are ready to move on from the incident, with Gay telling the group, "For three years we were tormented, brutalized and lived in fear, and it's time to end it."

But not everything's crystal clear in icy Salt Lake City. In the preview, Rose reveals that her marriage to husband Justin is breaking down, telling him, "To see your wedding ring in the drawer everyday, that hurts me."

Plus, there are two new wives on the scene: Angie Katsanevas, who was a Friend in Season 3, and Monica Garcia, a single mom of four in the process of divorcing her husband for the second time, according to E! Online. And it seems as if Garcia has already made enemies in the cast, telling Barlow and Meredith Marks that she'd "f---" both of their husbands and was excommunicated from the Mormon Church.

There are also rumors circulating about Katsanevas' relationship, which some cast members — including Rose — refuse to discuss. It all comes to a head when Katsanevas informs her teary-eyed husband Shawn Trujillo of the discussions, saying, "I stood up for our marriage and our family unit."

And it looks like there's even more drama on the way — in a short scene, Barlow accuses Garcia of "washing" her money via her businesses (a hefty accusation to throw around, especially after Shah's arrest). When cast photos first debuted Thursday, Barlow cropped Garcia out of the pic on her Instagram, signaling their feud isn't over yet.

Watch it all go down when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 premieres Sept. 5 at 9/8c on Bravo. 

