Gizelle Bryant is mourning the loss of her father, Curtis Graves.

"Thank you for being the best Dad that a little girl could ever want or need," the Real Housewives of Potomac star wrote alongside a family photo with daughters Grace, Angel and Adore on Instagram Friday.

Bryant continued, "I will miss you every day of my life."

The Bravo personality has been outspoken about her close bond with her dad over the years, writing a touching tribute to him on Father's Day last year.

"Happy Father's Day to the coolest guy in the room. Never a dull moment being raised by this man! Love you Daddy!" she captioned a sweet snap of the pair at the time.

Bryant also opened up about having her dad's support when she joined the cast of RHOP for its inaugural season, which aired in 2016 — even though he had his reservations about his daughter being on a reality show.

Gizelle Bryant Gizelle Bryant/Instagram

"My dad was just kind of like, 'I trust you. I know that you're smart, and I know that you're not gonna do anything that's going to haunt you for the rest of your life. So if you feel like it's a good fit at this point in time in your life, then go for it,'" Bryant previously told The Daily Dish.

Born in New Orleans in 1938, Graves took an interest in photography at an early age, according to his website. He was the photographer of his school yearbook in junior high school and worked for "three different New Orleans photographers doing everything from dark room work to shooting weddings, year book photos and school proms."

Additionally, "several of his photographs were published in local newspapers and national magazines."

After college, Graves' life took him in a "different direction" and by age 26, he was one of the first Black men to serve in the Texas House of Representatives. Throughout his political career, he worked alongside civil rights activists, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Graves then retired after a 30-year career with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.