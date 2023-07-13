‘RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield Is Worried About Getting a Villain Edit: ‘That’s Your First Thought’ (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield Is Worried About Getting a Villain Edit: ‘That’s Your First Thought’ (Exclusive)

The communications professional explains why she 'for sure' assumes she'll get into hot water on the newest season of 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

Published |Updated
Charlotte Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Brynn Whitfield attends Bravo’s “The Real Housewives Of New York City” Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

As Brynn Whitfield knows, Bravo fans can turn on you in a New York minute. That's why the marketing professional has some trepidation going into Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City, where Whitfield is one of six brand-new cast members. And after a fiery trailer (and saucy tagline), Whitfield is acknowledging that her outspoken personality could get her into hot water.

Speaking exclusively with The Messenger at the Season 14 premiere, Whitfield said she was "for sure" worried about receiving a villain edit when she first signed on for the long-running franchise alongside content creator Sai de Silva, fashion designer Jenna Lyons, model Ubah Hassan, publicist Jessel Taank and design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy. 

"I think that's your first thought," she said. "I mean, I'm not 100% happy with everything [on the season], but it's very me."

Whitfield said when she initially joined, she even assumed producers would feed her lines or "Frankenbite" — the editing practice of combining multiple pieces of dialogue to manufacture a new one — her words. (She said neither happened.)

Read More

Instead, all Whitfield had to do was be herself. In the trailer, the "trophy wife in training" can be seen locking lips with her castmates and being accused of flirting with a married man. The West Village resident even told The Messenger, the cast "wasn't talking to me" after the explosive season finale.

Part of being herself meant opening up — Whitfield said during the season, viewers will be able to see her somewhat unexpectedly discuss her "tough childhood." According to Bravo, the Indiana native's grandmother Darlene raised her, and she passed away in 2021.

"I'm very fun and flirty and extroverted, but I think humor is used a lot as a coping mechanism — at least that's what my therapist says!" she explained. "Some of that is hard to share, even when I was with friends. But I felt so comfortable with [the cast]. We had a lot of similarities with our moms passing. So I did share, but at first I was like, 'Okay...'"

Watch all the emotional moments when Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York kicks off Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.