As Brynn Whitfield knows, Bravo fans can turn on you in a New York minute. That's why the marketing professional has some trepidation going into Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City, where Whitfield is one of six brand-new cast members. And after a fiery trailer (and saucy tagline), Whitfield is acknowledging that her outspoken personality could get her into hot water.
Speaking exclusively with The Messenger at the Season 14 premiere, Whitfield said she was "for sure" worried about receiving a villain edit when she first signed on for the long-running franchise alongside content creator Sai de Silva, fashion designer Jenna Lyons, model Ubah Hassan, publicist Jessel Taank and design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy.
"I think that's your first thought," she said. "I mean, I'm not 100% happy with everything [on the season], but it's very me."
Whitfield said when she initially joined, she even assumed producers would feed her lines or "Frankenbite" — the editing practice of combining multiple pieces of dialogue to manufacture a new one — her words. (She said neither happened.)
- Bravo Announces Cast of New ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’
- Does the New ‘RHONY’ Work? Cynthia Bailey, Lisa Barlow, Tamra Judge and More Housewives Weigh In (Exclusive)
- New ‘RHONY’ Cast Teases ‘Severed Friendships’: ‘Everyone Wasn’t Talking to Me After That’ (Exclusive)
- ‘RHONY’ Ladies ‘Under A Lot of Pressure’ on Show’s ‘New Era,’ Says Sai De Silva (Exclusive)
- ‘RHONY’ Alum Heather Thomson Reveals Why She Isn’t On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip’ (Exclusive)
Instead, all Whitfield had to do was be herself. In the trailer, the "trophy wife in training" can be seen locking lips with her castmates and being accused of flirting with a married man. The West Village resident even told The Messenger, the cast "wasn't talking to me" after the explosive season finale.
Part of being herself meant opening up — Whitfield said during the season, viewers will be able to see her somewhat unexpectedly discuss her "tough childhood." According to Bravo, the Indiana native's grandmother Darlene raised her, and she passed away in 2021.
"I'm very fun and flirty and extroverted, but I think humor is used a lot as a coping mechanism — at least that's what my therapist says!" she explained. "Some of that is hard to share, even when I was with friends. But I felt so comfortable with [the cast]. We had a lot of similarities with our moms passing. So I did share, but at first I was like, 'Okay...'"
Watch all the emotional moments when Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York kicks off Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment