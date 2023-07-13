As Brynn Whitfield knows, Bravo fans can turn on you in a New York minute. That's why the marketing professional has some trepidation going into Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City, where Whitfield is one of six brand-new cast members. And after a fiery trailer (and saucy tagline), Whitfield is acknowledging that her outspoken personality could get her into hot water.

Speaking exclusively with The Messenger at the Season 14 premiere, Whitfield said she was "for sure" worried about receiving a villain edit when she first signed on for the long-running franchise alongside content creator Sai de Silva, fashion designer Jenna Lyons, model Ubah Hassan, publicist Jessel Taank and design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy.

"I think that's your first thought," she said. "I mean, I'm not 100% happy with everything [on the season], but it's very me."

Whitfield said when she initially joined, she even assumed producers would feed her lines or "Frankenbite" — the editing practice of combining multiple pieces of dialogue to manufacture a new one — her words. (She said neither happened.)

Instead, all Whitfield had to do was be herself. In the trailer, the "trophy wife in training" can be seen locking lips with her castmates and being accused of flirting with a married man. The West Village resident even told The Messenger, the cast "wasn't talking to me" after the explosive season finale.

Part of being herself meant opening up — Whitfield said during the season, viewers will be able to see her somewhat unexpectedly discuss her "tough childhood." According to Bravo, the Indiana native's grandmother Darlene raised her, and she passed away in 2021.

"I'm very fun and flirty and extroverted, but I think humor is used a lot as a coping mechanism — at least that's what my therapist says!" she explained. "Some of that is hard to share, even when I was with friends. But I felt so comfortable with [the cast]. We had a lot of similarities with our moms passing. So I did share, but at first I was like, 'Okay...'"

Watch all the emotional moments when Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York kicks off Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.