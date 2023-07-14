Heather Thomson won't be "holla"-ing at St. Bart's. The Beyond Fresh founder — who starred on The Real Housewives of New York as a main cast member from Seasons 5-7, and a "friend" on Season 13 — has exclusively revealed that she wasn't invited to participate in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. According to Thomson, it wasn't exactly a surprise, given her fiery appearance on Season 13.

"I wouldn't have expected the invitation, honestly," she exclusively told The Messenger. "I think that we had our swan song, you know what I mean? It's unfortunate given the history that we had because I did love being a Housewife when I was a Housewife. And when I stopped loving it, I stopped being a Housewife."

The In My Heart host — who cut her time on Season 13 short after getting into hot water with newer cast member Leah McSweeney — added that once she left RHONY the second time, she wouldn't have returned again.

"The last time I left, I had no intentions of ever returning," she explained. "In fact, some people might say I burned a bridge, but that's okay, because I was true and honest and authentic to my story and my experience. It was clear that it was a sunset for me."

Thompson said she probably won't be watching Ultimate Girls Trip. “I don't watch a lot of television quite frankly these days. I certainly listen to a lot more than I look at," she noted. "The only reason I would watch it would be to support Kristen [Taekman] because she's a friend, she's family. Josh and I are longtime friends and I love them and their children so deeply. So I would watch, but only if she said, "Yo, girl, you got to check this out."

Now, Thomson is focused on the wellness industry, which she first dove into during her time on The Real Housewives of New York while attending nutrition school. Her company Beyond Fresh is a supplement brand that focuses on sustainable, organic nutrition. Thomson has also led a number of retreats in far-flung locations like Kilimanjaro, Patagonia and Nepal to help women challenge themselves, and will host two more this year — one in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and the other in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Pure Freedom retreats, she said, focus on a different topic every time, but truly touch everything in the "mind, body and soul."

"We touch on food, we touch on nature versus nurture. I could have a psychologist in as a guest; I could have a sound bowl meditation doctor in as a guest," she explained. "They're all very different, but they serve specific things that I think we all need right now."

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy doesn't yet have a release date. Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.