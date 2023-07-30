‘RHOM’ Star Lisa Hochstein’s Salty Congratulations to Her Husband’s Engagement to ‘Mistress’ - The Messenger
‘RHOM’ Star Lisa Hochstein’s Salty Congratulations to Her Husband’s Engagement to ‘Mistress’

Lenny Hochstein announced his engagement to Katharina Mazepa on Saturday while still legally married to his estranged wife Lisa

Daniel Trainor
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Lisa Hochstein is seen on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)MIAMI, FLORIDA — NOVEMBER 7: Lenny Hochstein attends Haute 100 Dinner Brickell City Centre on November 7, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)305pics/GC Images; Romain Maurice/Getty

Suffice to say, Lisa Hochstein will not be picking out an engagement gift for her estranged husband.

After Lenny Hochstein announced his engagement to 27-year-old model Katharina Mazepa on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Miami star posted a scathing message on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement."

Indeed, Lisa and Lenny are still legally married after he filed for divorce last year. The couple was married for 12 years and share son Logan, 8, and daughter Elle, 3. 

Katharina finalized her divorce from ex-husband Shilo Mazepa in April after three years of marriage.

The newly-engaged couple announced their big news with a joint Instagram post, which Katharina captioned, "On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever."

They also shared multiple photos and videos from the picturesque proposal.

In addition to Lisa, the post was also met with some vitriol by critical onlookers. "Dude just divorced and now engaged within the year. Yikes," one commenter wrote. Another said, "you just got divorced and now you're going to make the same mistake??"

In May, a source exclusively told The Messenger about the messy details of Lisa and Lenny's ongoing divorce proceedings.

"Lisa and Lenny have a very tumultuous divorce and it's not going to end pretty," the source said. "They do not talk at all. This divorce is going to take about two years if not longer. Lenny isn't letting up."

In the midst of all the drama, Lisa has started a new relationship with boyfriend Jody Glidden, a tech entrepreneur. 

"Lisa and Jody are very much in love," the source continued. "She's so happy. The legal system is a lot, and it's stressful and tolling on her, so she's leaned on this relationship a lot to distract herself."

