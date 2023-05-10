‘RHOM’ Star Guerdy Abraira Shares Recent Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira revealed she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer in a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

"In March, I found out some news about my health. I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup," she began before sharing her diagnosis with her followers. "It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed."

After thanking fans and friends for checking in on her, the Bravo personality, 45, continued, "For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity."

The event planner and stylist then wrote that she "will 'guerdyfy' this cancer," referencing the phrase she often uses on the show when talking about her work.

Abraira went on to write that although she is "lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early age, it is still scary," noting that she has "love and support" and "that alone is the fuel" she needs.

The reality star concluded her message by urging people to get regular health checks, adding, "Your life depends on it."

Abraira’s fellow RHOM co-stars Larsa Pippen and Dr. Nicole Martin, as well as those from other Housewives franchises, sent their well-wishes to the Haiti native in the comments section of her post.

The Bravolebrity joined the cast of Real Housewives of Miami during season 4. The show recently wrapped its fifth season, with the reunion special airing in March.