Despite what her castmates might think, Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian are stronger than ever. During Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the yoga studio owner took heat from her fellow co-stars over her two-year relationship with Boyajian, a mortgage consultant, since the relationship began while Pedranti was still married. But now, Pedranti is revealing that there could possibly be wedding bells in she and Boyajian's future.

"Ryan and I talk about the rest of our lives all the time," she exclusively told The Messenger. "We talk about getting married, we talk about where we want to get married."

After the women found out how Pedranti's relationship began, co-star Tamra Judge — who first brought Pedranti onto the show — began revealing more alleged details about Boyajian's past, including that he once said he wanted to "f---" Judge just two months before his and Pedranti's relationship began. During July 26's episode, Judge's friend Heather Amin doubled-down on the claim that she'd once received a nude photo from Boyajian, which Pedranti insisted was accidental.

Pedranti, who had received the same photo earlier in the day, revealed that she was next to Boyajian when she saw Amin's questioning response to the photo — and her boyfriend was shocked.

"He looks at me and he's like, 'Send her that, what did I send her?'" she recalled. "He asks her, 'What are you talking about?' She says, 'The picture of you and your d.' He said, 'Oh my God, I'm literally sitting here with Jen. I am so sorry. I think I hit select all or send all, I can't even remember.'"

The 46-year-old added that she's suspicious of why Judge would take a screenshot of the explicit image, especially since the cameras hadn't yet started rolling.

"Why, at that time, would Tamra...? There's nothing going on! What would make Tamra back then screengrab it and keep it?" she said. "That's I want to ask — 'Why did you even think to do that?' If Eddie [Judge] accidentally did that, there is no chance. There is some girl code here. That blows my mind."

Since filming wrapped, Pedranti revealed that she's made up with most of her other castmates, including Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador and Taylor Armstrong.

"Taylor Armstrong has been amazing to me from go," Pedranti shares. "Shannon has surprised me a ton. Gina and I had some bumps, but I will tell you, I appreciate Gina. She came to me, she owned her own issues, she apologized and she's not gone down that path with me again since it happened. Heather Dubrow, I felt like we had this, we didn't really get to know each other when we were filming. We've had a dinner together after, and she was awesome to me. She was so awesome to me. You can't blame these women. All they're hearing is what a trash can I am or my boyfriend is. It's like I don't blame them, but I would appreciate a chance to show up as me where I sit currently in my life."

She and Judge, however, still have some bad blood — especially after Judge accused Boyajian of cheating on Pedranti on July 26's Watch What Happens Live, saying that Pedranti remained in the relationship because "she was afraid she wouldn't get cast on the show."

"It was zeros for her," she said. "She's just been on, what I feel just is, a tour about us. It's a bummer. I feel like Tamra can go and say whatever she wants about my life and my marriage, but if I stand up for myself at all, it all becomes unhinged for her."

To make amends, Pedranti said she expects a "real apology" from Judge.

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.