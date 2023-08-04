‘Real Housewives’ Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter Butt Heads Over Wearing Same Skirt on ‘WWHL’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
'I'm not going to take it anymore,' Beador shared after the 'RHOC' co-stars had their 'Who wore it better' moment on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Olivia Jakiel
Shannon Storms Beador, Gina KirschenheiterCharles Sykes/Bravo (2)

Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter may not have beef, but they certainly have some skirt steak. 

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars appeared to butt heads on Instagram Thursday night after Beador's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday.

During the episode, Beador told the Bravo patriarch that Kirschenheiter was the person she's "least looking forward" to seeing at BravoCon in Las Vegas later this year. 

Though Kirschenheiter didn't address the comment directly, she posted a side-by-side photo of herself from a previous appearance on WWHL in a black miniskirt with scallop lace detail and Beador wearing the same one during her appearance Wednesday. 

"Glad to see another happy customer shopping my LTK [affiliate] links!! Check out my LTK to see what Shannon will be wearing next!" the real estate agent — who told fans in a separate comment that she was joking — captioned the post. 

In response, Beador posted a photo of herself, Andy Cohen and Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star Vicki Gunvalson, who appeared alongside the Real for Real founder on WWHL that night. She also included a screenshot of Kirschenheiter's Instagram post, which originally used the hashtag "#immatationisthegreatestformofflattery."

"I'm not going to take it anymore. No one noticed you wearing that skirt on WWHL... (including myself) but people noticed when I wore it," she quipped,  adding the hashtags "#59," "#whoworeitbetter" and "#imitationNOTimmatation."

Reps for Beador and Kirschenheiter did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment. 

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

