Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter may not have beef, but they certainly have some skirt steak.
The Real Housewives of Orange County stars appeared to butt heads on Instagram Thursday night after Beador's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday.
During the episode, Beador told the Bravo patriarch that Kirschenheiter was the person she's "least looking forward" to seeing at BravoCon in Las Vegas later this year.
Though Kirschenheiter didn't address the comment directly, she posted a side-by-side photo of herself from a previous appearance on WWHL in a black miniskirt with scallop lace detail and Beador wearing the same one during her appearance Wednesday.
- ‘RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter Fears Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador Will ‘Throw’ Each Other ‘Off the Boat’ In Upcoming Episode (Exclusive)
- Shannon Beador Explains That Viral Photo With Ex-Husband David Beador: ‘It Was Awkward’ (Exclusive)
- Gina Kirschenheiter Teases Explosive Fight Between Heather Dubrow and Taylor Armstrong
- Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge Respond to Heather Dubrow’s ‘Mean-Spirited’ Comments About Their Friendship (Exclusive)
- Gina Kirschenheiter Says She Gained 15 Pounds When She Stopped Filming ‘RHOC’ Season 17: ‘I Love It’ (Exclusive)
"Glad to see another happy customer shopping my LTK [affiliate] links!! Check out my LTK to see what Shannon will be wearing next!" the real estate agent — who told fans in a separate comment that she was joking — captioned the post.
In response, Beador posted a photo of herself, Andy Cohen and Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star Vicki Gunvalson, who appeared alongside the Real for Real founder on WWHL that night. She also included a screenshot of Kirschenheiter's Instagram post, which originally used the hashtag "#immatationisthegreatestformofflattery."
"I'm not going to take it anymore. No one noticed you wearing that skirt on WWHL... (including myself) but people noticed when I wore it," she quipped, adding the hashtags "#59," "#whoworeitbetter" and "#imitationNOTimmatation."
Reps for Beador and Kirschenheiter did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment
- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came OutEntertainment
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Prince Harry Remains ‘So Close’ to Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Royal Rift: ReportEntertainment
- Frankie Rodriguez Teases a ‘Bittersweet’ Final Season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ (Exclusive)Entertainment