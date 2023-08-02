RHOC stars Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge are putting a cork in their latest feud, and other reality stars could learn a thing or two from it. Over the past few episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the two women have come to blows over Tamra's opinions of Jenn's relationship. Tamra is fairly sure that Jenn's boyfriend Ryan Boyajian is "a player" who will cheat on Jenn, if he hasn't already. She aired out all her thoughts on the matter during a group dinner at Nobu, and when Jenn got upset and told her to "watch it," Tamra threw a napkin at her. Now, throwing a napkin is no tossing a fake leg or flipping a table, but it was a heavy napkin, and it landed so perfectly on Jenn's face that it managed to be pretty effective.

In a new clip of Wednesday's new episode of RHOC (Season 17, Episode 9, "Loose Lips and Relationships"), exclusive to The Messenger, Tamra takes the high road and apologizes.

"I just feel like my head just really hasn't been in a good place lately, and I've probably taken it out on you, and I apologize," she says in the video, explaining that her business closed down and her husband's grandmother isn't doing well and she just kinda lost it. It's a genuine apology that actually doesn't try to deflect, though in a confessional, Tamra says she hasn't changed her mind about Jenn's boyfriend, but she was "an asshole" in the way she handled it. She really just wants Jenn to be happy, and is willing to sit down with Ryan to talk out their issues.

Jenn appears to be super open to Tamra's apology and the idea of getting all the couples together. "You can throw a napkin in my face, you can tell me horrible f---ing things, but at the end of the day, I know you," she tells Tamra. "I'm always gonna take care of us and you."

This all feels so genuine that it almost doesn't feel like Real Housewives. Who are these women and what have they done with normal reality stars?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.