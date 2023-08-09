The Real Housewives of Orange County cast is always dressed to the nines when it comes to parties.
However, some Bravo fans are having a hard time figuring out who is impersonating who ahead of Wednesday's new episode, which features the ladies attending a lookalike party dressed as one another.
"We're LIVING for these look-alike looks on tonight's all-new RHOC," the official Bravo Instagram account shared alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the event.
"If they are trying to look like each other they all failed because idk who is supposed to be who lol," wrote one social media user. Another added, "So they're dressing up as one another but who is Jen [Pedranti] supposed to be????"
Fans continued the discussion on longtime cast member Gina Kirschenheiter's separate Instagram post. One user wrote, "OK I'm guessing Tamra is Heather, Gina is Emily? Who is everyone else supposed to be? And why does Shannon look like someone from an '80s rock concert lol." Another baffled Instagram user added on Heather Dubrow's post, "So confused on who is who - let's hope it's better than the song episode."
Though many social media users were puzzled as to who is supposed to be who, a few of the Housewives completely nailed their impersonations.
Tamra Judge — who made her return to the franchise this season after leaving the show after Season 14 in 2020 — flawlessly dressed as Dubrow, donning a brunette wig, patterned tights, a curve-hugging dress and, of course, a glass of champagne.
Emily Simpson appears to be dressed as Shannon Beador, wearing a blonde wig and leggings similar to those available on the mom of three's Real for Real website. Some fans also pointed out that she's doing the "Barbie hands" pose – a dead giveaway for eagle-eyed Bravoholics familiar with Beador.
Beador — whose beef with Kirschenheiter over a skirt last week made waves amongst fans — is clearly dressed as the real estate agent from her earlier seasons.
"Hope you enjoy my IMMATATION of Gina on tonight's RHOC," Beador captioned a side-by-side photo of herself and Kirschenheiter, referencing her Bravo co-star's spelling mistake in her initial post calling out Beador for wearing the same skirt as her on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Shortly after Beador's post, Kirschenheiter responded in an Instagram Story, reposting Beador's side-by-side photo.
"I've definitely gone through hard times in my life... so great that you're always there to remind me of them!" she wrote. "That's just the kind of person you are."
Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.
