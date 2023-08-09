‘Real Housewives’ Fans Can’t Tell Which ‘Orange County’ Stars Are Impersonating Each Other - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Can’t Tell Which ‘Orange County’ Stars Are Impersonating Each Other

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' cast hilariously dressed as each other for a party featured in Wednesday's new episode

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 28: Heather Dubrow attends The Alliance For Children’s Rights 26th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Gina Kirschenheiter attends the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: Taylor Armstrong attends “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 New York premiere at The Bowery Hotel on June 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty; Jason Mendez/Getty

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast is always dressed to the nines when it comes to parties.

However, some Bravo fans are having a hard time figuring out who is impersonating who ahead of Wednesday's new episode, which features the ladies attending a lookalike party dressed as one another.

"We're LIVING for these look-alike looks on tonight's all-new RHOC," the official Bravo Instagram account shared alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the event. 

"If they are trying to look like each other they all failed because idk who is supposed to be who lol," wrote one social media user. Another added, "So they're dressing up as one another but who is Jen [Pedranti] supposed to be????"

Read More

Fans continued the discussion on longtime cast member Gina Kirschenheiter's separate Instagram post. One user wrote, "OK I'm guessing Tamra is Heather, Gina is Emily? Who is everyone else supposed to be? And why does Shannon look like someone from an '80s rock concert lol." Another baffled Instagram user added on Heather Dubrow's post, "So confused on who is who - let's hope it's better than the song episode."

Though many social media users were puzzled as to who is supposed to be who, a few of the Housewives completely nailed their impersonations. 

Tamra Judge — who made her return to the franchise this season after leaving the show after Season 14 in 2020 — flawlessly dressed as Dubrow, donning a brunette wig, patterned tights, a curve-hugging dress and, of course, a glass of champagne. 

Emily Simpson appears to be dressed as Shannon Beador, wearing a blonde wig and leggings similar to those available on the mom of three's Real for Real website. Some fans also pointed out that she's doing the "Barbie hands" pose – a dead giveaway for eagle-eyed Bravoholics familiar with Beador. 

Beador — whose beef with Kirschenheiter over a skirt last week made waves amongst fans — is clearly dressed as the real estate agent from her earlier seasons. 

"Hope you enjoy my IMMATATION of Gina on tonight's RHOC," Beador captioned a side-by-side photo of herself and Kirschenheiter, referencing her Bravo co-star's spelling mistake in her initial post calling out Beador for wearing the same skirt as her on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Shortly after Beador's post, Kirschenheiter responded in an Instagram Story, reposting Beador's side-by-side photo. 

"I've definitely gone through hard times in my life... so great that you're always there to remind me of them!" she wrote. "That's just the kind of person you are."

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.