Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Bosworth (née Keough) is pregnant!

The former Bravo personality announced that she and husband Kyle Bosworth are expecting baby No. 4 in a lengthy caption posted to Instagram on Thursday. The news comes a little more than three years after losing their newborn son, McCoy, in 2020.

Reflecting on her experience getting pregnant with the couple's third baby, Vaughn, in 2021, Kara wrote, "I quit my job. I ignored phone calls and texts. I didn't leave my house unless I had to (thanks Covid). I didn't share our news with anyone that didn't need to know. And when I did share, it sounded like I was telling them 'I have ulcers.' It was not a joyous celebration. It was a painstaking and brutal admission: 'I'm at risk for another heart-shattering catastrophe.' I was cocooned in a world of pain and did my best to shield myself from as many landmines as possible. I wanted to keep our joy private."

Kara Bosworth and Kyle Bosworth Kara Bosworth/Instagram

Kara — who is the daughter of former RHOC star Jeana Keough and appeared on the earlier seasons of the long-running reality series — continued: "THIS time, we want to celebrate every second we have with this soul. We told the kids the day we got the positive test. Decker tells every person willing to listen that she's the oldest of four kids as she lovingly strokes my belly. The joy spills out of her; she can't wait to tell the world about Baby 'Four.' I've clawed my way on board with Decker for her sake, and Vaughn's, and McCoy's."

She concluded: "It SHOULD be a happy occasion that they're getting another sibling. For me, there's just a cautious reluctance to let the excitement fully absorb. But I can't deny that it feels right that those that have sat with us on our grieving bench should have a seat in our joyous swings too. So, for that reason (and because Decker and her grandmother Jeana Keough can't keep a secret for sh--), I'm proud and scared as hell to announce Baby Bosworth #4 - due in November."

Fans and friends sent their congratulations to the Bosworth family in the comments section of the post, with former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi writing, "Ahh congrats my love. Such beautiful heartfelt emotions and feelings. Thank you for sharing it all. May God watch over you and this precious new miracle."

Kara and her former NFL star husband are parents to daughter Decker, whom they welcomed in January 2016, and son Vaughn, born April 2021. Their son McCoy, whom they welcomed in April 2020, died at six days old after experiencing "shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord" at the time of his birth.