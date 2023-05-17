‘RHOBH’ Stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Reunite for Family Bridal Shower

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton are coming together for a very special bride.

Despite their ongoing feud, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars reunited over the weekend to celebrate the bridal shower of their niece, Kim Richards' daughter, Whitney Davis.

"My beautiful niece @WhittlesDavis is getting married," Kyle wrote on Instagram. "A beautiful shower for our Whittles. So happy for you & @LukeGrahamWhite."

In the photo, Kathy and Kyle posed next to each other as the bride-to-be kneeled in front while wearing white.

Kim's other daughter Brooke Wiederhorn also shared a separate photo of the "bride squad," which featured Nicky Hilton and Faye Resnick.

Kyle and Kathy's relationship has been strained ever since season 12 of RHOBH came to an end last fall. During the season, co-star Lisa Rinna accused Kathy of bad-mouthing the entire cast, including Kyle, during a trip to Aspen, Colo.

The drama followed the sisters into the reunion show where Kyle broke down in tears.

"I feel very put in the middle of this whole situation," Kyle said. "Obviously, my sister is my sister. My feelings were very hurt. I feel like I always get the blame for things in my family… when this whole thing came out, it just made us worse and set us back."

While Kathy has yet to confirm if she is coming back for the next season of RHOBH, Kyle said she hopes her sister films again.

"We've had issues and we come back together," she told E! News last month. "We're sisters, family is complicated. We're a work in progress. She's my sister. I miss her."