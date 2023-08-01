Cynthia Bailey isn't holding a grudge. After her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar NeNe Leakes accused the model of conspiring with other Housewives to get her fired, Bailey is responding with love — but admits the two aren't as close as they once were.

"For me, I'm in a respectful place with her," she exclusively told The Messenger at Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon on Saturday. "From my end, we're good. We're just not good friends anymore, and that's okay. We had many, many beautiful years of friendship, and that's just not where we are now."

The Celebrity Big Brother star added that she wants to give Leakes "light, love and grace," "always."

Leakes is currently dealing with the fallout from her son, Bryson Bryant, being arrested and charged in July with possession of a Schedule II-controlled substance, as well as violating his probation. He was also given misdemeanors for loitering/prowling and giving a false name, address or birthdate. Reports at the time claimed Bryant, 31, gave officers the name of his younger brother, Brentt, 24, when he was arrested. On a July 25 episode of Carlos King's Reality With the King podcast, the actress said she felt "numb" after hearing the news and has discussed rehabilitation with her son.

During the same episode, Leakes claimed that producers were only interested in casting Bailey due to her relationship with ex Peter Thomas, whom Leakes has remained friends with. She also alleged that Bailey banded together with their fellow castmates and producers to "stop her bag" and get her kicked off the show, all of which Bailey has denied.

"I know the Cynthia in front of the camera, and I know Cynthia that’s not on camera, and so I feel like definitely the Cynthia that's not on camera has the strength," Leakes said. "She's vocal enough to be on the show for sure without Peter. But on camera, I felt like she never really wanted to show that side of her."

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey onstage during 2019 A3C Festival and Conference at AmericasMart on October 10, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On a subsequent episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp's podcast Two Ts in a Pod, Bailey first responded to the accusations, saying, "I don't have the power to get NeNe Leakes fired from anything. I couldn't get NeNe Leakes fired from Taco Bell, okay?" She added that if she has "all this power, how am I not even on the show anymore? Make it make sense."

During Zarin's event, which benefited the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust, Bailey revealed what she thought about Bethenny Frankel's "war" against reality television productions. The Skinnygirl founder is pushing for a union for stars and other protections, including minimum salaries and residuals.

Along with fellow Housewives Braunwyn Windham-Burke, LeeAnne Locken and Margaret Josephs, Bailey supported Frankel's movement, telling The Messenger that she's "always felt like reality stars should get residuals."

"Our likeness can run on forever and ever, and I feel like it's fair for us to get some kind of compensation for our image and our likeness just being on TV and just being able to just run it til the end of time," she explained. "I don't think that that's really fair. So I do think there are some things I may not wholeheartedly agree with, but I definitely think there should be some kind of fair compensation for anyone who has been on the show, just in terms of residuals."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.