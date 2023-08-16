Drew Sidora is grieving the loss of her father, Robert A. Jordan. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared news of his death in a heartbreaking post on Instagram Tuesday.

"You’re never prepared for the inevitable, but here we are…. It is with tears flowing, I announce that my father Dr. Robert A. Jordan has made his transition into Heaven," she wrote alongside special moments that she and her family shared with Jordan over the years. "As my mom says, He fought a good fight and finished his race, with a smile on his face he picked up his crown at Heaven’s Gate!"

Thanking fans for their support, The Game alumna continued, "Thank ya’ll for allowing me to share my journey with my dad battling Alzheimer’s Disease. Thank you to all of you constantly messaging and writing me, sharing your own personal experiences with a loved one battling Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia. We’re forever connected!!"

Actress Drew Sidora attends the Atlanta screening of Lifetime's "Line Sisters" at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on February 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I was a Daddy’s Girl and I will cherish the precious memories that will forever live in my heart and his legacy lives forever!" she wrote as Luther Vandross' "Dance With My Father" played over the clip.

She opened up about her father's accomplishments, noting that he was a beloved pediatrician in Chicago.

"He was passionate about helping people, saving lives and providing quality healthcare to those in the indigent community. He served 4 generations or patients within his practice and he will truly be missed."

She saluted her father for having the "most humble spirit and sweetest spirit," and vowed, "we will celebrate HIS LIFE!!!!!"

"Thank you for your condolences and please keep my family in your prayers as we grieve🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I thank God, knowing we will see you Daddy again! #Alzheimerssuck #endingdisease #beastofadiseaseboad #DrRobertJordan," she concluded.

Her RHOA co-stars sent love and condolences in the comment section.

"I’m praying for strength for you and your family. 🙏🏾," wrote Kandi Burruss. Kenya Moore added, "😢😢😢 my prayers to your family during this time. 🙏🏾"

Porsha Williams commented, "I’m so sorry! I will Pray for you and your family 😞💔🙏🏾" and Shamea Morton told Sidora, "I’m so sorry Drew. 😢 I’m praying for you and the family. 🙏🏾 I know he was an incredible man and his legacy lives on through you all. ❤️Please let me know if I can do anything to help you during this difficult time.😔"

"Sending my condolences to u & ur family," wrote Shereé Whitfield as Monyetta Shaw commented, "😢🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Again I’m so very sorry Drew. We are here if you need anything! May he rest in eternal peace!"