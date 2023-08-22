‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield Finds Out Her Ex-Husband Kept 26-Year-Old Daughter a Secret - The Messenger
‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield Finds Out Her Ex-Husband Kept 26-Year-Old Daughter a Secret

'We were married and everything, I didn't know,' said Shereé as she confronted her ex-husband about having a secret child

Charmaine Patterson
Shereé Whitfield attends the C&D Agency 2nd annual Woman’s dinner at No.18 – Atlanta Buckhead on March 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Shereé Whitfield was a proud "glam-ma" as she introduced her granddaughter, Mecca, to family and friends on Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Still, she was shocked after she met a family member she had no idea about.

During the episode, Whitfield hosted a grand sip-and-see for Mecca's big reveal. Mecca, now 13 months, is the daughter of Whitfield and her ex-husband Bob Whitfield's son, Kairo. The exes also share daughter Kaleigh, whom they welcomed in 1999.

The family was taking photos when Bob included a woman whom Shereé clearly didn't know. The RHOA OG asked her ex-husband who the woman was, and he revealed she is his daughter.

"Daughter?! You didn't tell this story," said Shereé. "We were married and everything, I didn't know."

The young woman, whom Bob referred to as Candice, introduced herself to Shereé and said she was born "right after" his daughter Lanise. At the time of filming, it's revealed that she's 26 and has spent time with Kairo and Kaleigh.

Looking back on the moment via RHOA After Show, Shereé said "the whole time" she initially thought the woman was dating Bob.

In the episode, Shereé's co-stars grilled Bob and asked why Shereé didn't know he had another child.

"We were on a need-to-know basis of things back then," said the former NFL star.

"But you were married to her, what are you talking about?" quipped Kenya Moore.

Trying to steer clear of all the questions, Bob walked away and said, "I did not know this was Bob's inquisition."

Keeping a poker face, Shereé said Bob has "been a piece of sh--, still a piece of sh--. How 'bout that?"

"From what I gathered from my kids is he has not taken a test," Shereé said on the After Show. She clarified that the daughter is not a product of an affair Bob had while they were married.

