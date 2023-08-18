Eva Marcille is weighing in on Bethenny Frankel's push for reality stars to have a union.

Last month, Frankel called on reality stars to demand the same treatment as the actors and writers currently on strike, alleging years of poor treatment and unfair residual agreements.

Speaking exclusively to The Messenger about her support for Children's ZYRTEC, Marcille said, "I think Bethenny's amazing. I think what she's doing is amazing. I think her idea years ago to unionize reality stars was spot on."

"I started on [America's Next] Top Model, and there's no union for reality stars," added Marcille, who won America's Next Top Model in 2004's Cycle 3, and starred in Seasons 10 to 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. "So the show has played so many times, and the cons are not what regular scripted contracts look like."

She continued with a nod to the Real Housewives of New York City alumna.

"So, Bethenny Frankel, you are so amazing for being at the forefront of this strike and making sure that entertainers via scripted work or reality work — because the reality is that there's a lot of money being made, there's a lot of entertainment being had — the people that are making the entertainment, the talent, deserve their piece of the pie, too," Marcille said.

"They're moms, most of them," continued Marcille, who shares son Mikey and Maverick with her estranged husband Michael Sterling. She's also mom to daughter Marley Rae from a previous relationship.

"If you think about housewives, especially housewives, we're all mommies. Yeah, we're all mommies. Wiping up sniffly noses, needing Zyrtec, making sure our kids are down in time before school the next morning and trying to figure it all out. So I commend Bethenny for what she's doing," she concluded, "because it might mean that I get another check."