The horror classic Poltergeist and its two sequels have terrified audiences for decades — and not just for their onscreen scares. In the years since their release, the trilogy about a family haunted by ghosts has been rumored to be cursed in real life. The deaths of several key cast members not long after the films were released, along with rumors of strange occurrences on set, have convinced some fans that this house is not clean.

Between the 1982 release of the first film, written by Stephen Spielberg and nominated for several Oscars, and the 1988 release of the far less celebrated third, four actors who appeared in the movies died.

JoBeth Williams And Craig T Nelson In 'Poltergeist' Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

The first cast death now attributed to the curse was that of 22-year-old Dominique Dunne, who played Dana Freeling, sister of protagonist Carol Anne Freeling, in the first film. Only months after making her big screen debut, Dunne was strangled by an ex-boyfriend in the driveway of her home in West Hollywood. She was still clinging to life when transported to the hospital and spent five days in a coma before being pronounced dead on Nov. 4, 1982, just weeks shy of her 23rd birthday.

Dominique Dunne Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Dunne's murderer served just three and a half years in prison on charges of voluntary manslaughter. Her father, actor and novelist Dominick Dunne, wrote an article for Vanity Fair titled "Justice: A Father's Account of the Trial of His Daughter's Killer" and tracked Dunne's murderer for years before the killer took on an assumed name and fell off the radar.

The next cast member to pass away was Julian Beck, who played the terrifying central villain in Poltergeist II: The Other Side. Sadly, Beck's death in 1985 wasn't unexpected; the cast reportedly knew he was fighting stomach cancer during filming. Nevertheless, news of Beck's passing at age 60 shocked fans and helped contribute to the idea that the films were cursed.

Julian Beck Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Actor Will Sampson, known for playing Chief Bromden in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, made one of his final film appearances in Poltergeist II as a shaman. Like Beck, Sampson was dealing with medical issues and underwent a heart and lung transplant due to his struggle with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease. Sampson did not live long after the high-risk procedure, passing away in June 1987 at age 53.

Will Sampson Michael Putland/Getty Images

The final death that helped solidify the myth of the curse came in 1988 when actress Heather O'Rourke died from an intestinal blockage at age 12. O'Rourke starred in the trilogy as Carol Anne Freeling, who, in the first film, is kidnapped by evil spirits. She was 5 when she started filming the first film and went on to appear in all three, becoming the face of the franchise. She died just months before the third movie's premiere in June of 1988. O'Rourke's death was later found to result from a misdiagnosis, and her mother won an out-of-court settlement after suing Heather's doctors.

Heather O'Rourke Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images

While some fans believed the actress's death was tied to the curse, surviving cast members have refused to entertain the idea. When Entertainment Weekly reported on the rumors in 1997, the outlet noted that no one contacted for the article would discuss it, with many feeling that the myth belittles the memory of their coworkers. Still, the Poltergeist curse remains a staple of Hollywood horror lore.