Retired British Cops Charged for ‘Grossly Offensive’ Racist WhatsApp Messages Mentioning Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Six retired Metropolitan Police Officers have been charged in London for sending "grossly offensive racist messages" in a WhatsApp group.

Some of the messages found in the closed WhatsApp group, which operated between 2018 and 2022, were reportedly about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to The Daily Beast.

The Metropolitan Police announced in a news release that the first arrest was made within hours of the department being tipped off about allegations, amid BBC's Newsnight coverage last October.

Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has since launched an investigation.

Peter Booth, Robert Lewis, Anthony Elsom, Alan Hall, Michael Chadwell and Trevor Lewton have been charged with a combined 20 counts (one count per message) of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages.

They are next due in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Sept. 7.

All of the officers retired between 2001 and 2015, and they were not serving at any point during their involvement in the WhatsApp group.