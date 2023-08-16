Retired British Cops Charged for ‘Grossly Offensive’ Racist WhatsApp Messages Mentioning Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Six retired Metropolitan Police Officers have been charged in London for sending "grossly offensive racist messages" in a WhatsApp group.
Some of the messages found in the closed WhatsApp group, which operated between 2018 and 2022, were reportedly about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to The Daily Beast.
The Metropolitan Police announced in a news release that the first arrest was made within hours of the department being tipped off about allegations, amid BBC's Newsnight coverage last October.
Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has since launched an investigation.
Peter Booth, Robert Lewis, Anthony Elsom, Alan Hall, Michael Chadwell and Trevor Lewton have been charged with a combined 20 counts (one count per message) of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages.
They are next due in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Sept. 7.
All of the officers retired between 2001 and 2015, and they were not serving at any point during their involvement in the WhatsApp group.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Making A Movie
- When Sinead O’Connor Blasted Piers Morgan Over His Treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Demand Chase Photos; Agency Mocks ‘Kingly’ Order
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Officially Moved Out of Frogmore Cottage
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Developing a ‘Great Expectations’ Prequel for Netflix: Report
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nearly Freed Orca Dies at Theme Park After 50 Years in CaptivityEntertainment
- Why Sandra Bullock Hesitated About Doing the ‘Blind Side’ MovieEntertainment
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment