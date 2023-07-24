An unearthed video from the 2022 Amsterdam movie premiere reveals that Margot Robbie knows sign language.

On Monday, a Twitter account shared a clip from the red carpet, which shows Robbie interacting with a deaf fan. After realizing that her fan is signing to her, the actress can be seen promptly handing off a photo she had been autographing and beginning a conversation, a few seconds of which was captured on camera below.

You can now add sign language to Robbie's list of languages. In 2019, one fan put together an edit of the Barbie actress showing off her Spanish, German, French and Japanese skills.

The actress also revealed in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show this year that she's confident with her reading skills when it comes to French, but she gets "so embarrassed" when put on the spot to speak the language.

"I always make a ridiculous list of resolutions, most of which are totally unattainable," she shared. "This year I really want to learn the banjo... and I've been learning French but I want to be fluent in French, that would be cool."

Robbie's latest film Barbie is now playing in theaters.