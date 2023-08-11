Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says Source

Recently ousted GMA3 host Amy Robach will not be joining NewsNation, according to a source.

Although reports have been circulating for several days that Robach has been "in talks" with the network's executive about potentially host a new talk show — the rumors are "totally wrong," a source told The Messenger.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that Robach was in negotiations with the network to helm a new show called Robach & Co. that would begin airing in January, but a source dispelled these rumors.

It was also rumored that T.J. Holmes (with whom Robach had an affair, leading to both of their dismissals from GMA) would join Robach on NewsNation, but the network allegedly backtracked, the Mail reported.

Back in June, an exclusive source told The Messenger that Robach and Holmes are "very much still together and in love."

"Things are good between them," the source said.

The news of the pair's romance has been public since December 2022, when news of their affair broke. Shortly after, they were suspended and left the network.

Around that same time, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. Robach also divorced her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, in March 2023.