Reneé Rapp Releases First Full Album, Cara Delevingne-Directed Music Video

Reneé Rapp is fiercely embracing her queerness in her latest music video. The video for "Pretty Girls," directed by actor and model Cara Delevingne, was released along with Rapp's debut full album Snow Angel on Friday.

The satisfyingly staccato "Pretty Girls" is accompanied by a sultry-yet-somber story not unfamiliar to Rapp's music. The song and video follow a brief, intimate evening her character shares with a girl (Scarlett Rose Leithold) who, as the former puts it, will be back with her boyfriend again by the following morning.

"In the P.M. all the pretty girls, they have a couple drinks, all the pretty girls, so now they wanna kiss all the pretty girls, they got to have a taste of a pretty girl," Rapp sings.

Similarly to the light piano ballad "What Can I Do" from Rapp's 2022 EP Everything to Everyone, the song and video for "Pretty Girls" chronicles some of the perpetual struggles faced by girls who like girls.

The video is quite a step for Rapp, who has been outspoken since she burst onto the singer/songwriter scene about her personal struggles navigating her own sexuality over the years, noting to Apple Music that she personally views this tune as "the universal gay-girl experience."

The video marks the second career directorial experience for Delevingne, who has also been open about her non-restrictive sexual and romantic preferences.

In addition to "Pretty Girls" and the titular "Snow Angel," which Rapp released ahead of the rest of the album, the new track list also includes original titles "Talk Too Much," "I Hate Boston," "Poison Poison," "Gemini Moon," "So What Now," "The Wedding Song," "Tummy Hurts," "I Wish," "Willow" and "23."

Throughout the album's entirety, Rapp sonically shares personal experiences of love, loss, angst, anger and growth across relationships with friends, romantic partners and herself. She'll next embark on the international Snow Hard Feelings Tour beginning Aug. 19 through March 4, 2024.

Rapp’s professional career dates back to her casting as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway when she was just 18 years old, and she has been climbing the ranks across music, film and television ever since. In 2020, she appeared (and quickly became a fan favorite) in HBO's hit series Sex Lives of College Girls, on which she plays Leighton, a queer student whose journey coming to terms with her sexuality is a focal point of the show. Rapp has since announced her departure from the series after the upcoming third season.

"A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life," Rapp wrote on her Instagram Story when news broke. "I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y'all a little bit of that too."