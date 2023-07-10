Reneé Rapp Is Leaving ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

Graduation is coming early for Reneé Rapp.

The actress, who plays Essex College freshman Leighton on Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, announced her exit from the series on Monday.

"A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life," Rapp wrote on her Instagram stories. "I love who i am 10x more than i did before knowing her. I hope she gave y'all a little bit of that too."

Deadline reported that Rapp will only appear in a handful of episodes when the show returns for season 3.

"She's such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count," Rapp wrote of her queer character. "I wouldn't be half the person I am without her and y'all. I love that bitch more than you know. I'm so excited for this season and I can't wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls."

Rapp has starred on the first two seasons of the Mindy Kaling co-created series, which was renewed for a third season in December.

Rapp will not be a series regular in season 3, according to Deadline, and will leave the show for good once those episodes are completed.

The Messenger reached out to Max for comment, but has not heard back.

In recent months, Rapp has been focused on her singing career. She released her LP Everything to Everyone in November, and her debut studio album Snow Angel is set for release in August.

Rapp teased the release of her new single "Talk Too Much," dropping Wednesday, with an Instagram post on Friday.

The Sex Lives of College Girls marked Rapp's television debut after making a name for herself on Broadway, most notably taking over the role of Regina George in Mean Girls: The Musical in 2019.



Rapp is set to reprise her role as Regina in the upcoming film adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical being written by Tina Fey.