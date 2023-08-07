Renaissance Tour Attendees in Maryland Get Spirits Dampened by FedEx Field
Maryland's BeyHive is sheltering in place, as FedEx Field halts its Renaissance Tour stop due to dangerous weather conditions
Sometimes inclement weather can turn an event into a magical experience— like Taylor Swift dancing in the rain for hours on end at Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium earlier this summer during her Eras Tour stop. The torrential downpour made for some fantastic photographs of Swift, looking ethereal on stage as a deluge washed over her and her legion of adorers in the arena.
But oftentimes, venues need to shut down the fun to keep attendees safe from dangerous storm conditions. Unfortunately for thousands of Beyoncé fans in Maryland eagerly anticipating entry to FedEx Field for her Renaissance Tour concert, the stadium has opted for protection over pop songs.
Due to lightning in the area, FedEx Field is currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are being asked to return to their cars, and all fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.
FedEx Field is asking for attendees' patience, but given how coveted, pricey and rare tickets to the widely celebrated and well-received global tour have been, the BeyHive in Maryland is frantically asking questions on Twitter, hoping to hear better news that the shelter-in-place order will be lifted versus an outright cancellation or postponement of the show.
Per Accuweather, there is a flood watch for the Landover, MD area (where FedEx Field is located) from this Sunday evening, 8 p.m. ET, to Monday morning, 2 a.m. ET.
The thunderous conditions are part of a larger weather system pummeling the East Coast, with severe storms spanning more than a dozen states this weekend into the new week.
