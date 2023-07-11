Remainder of Colleen Ballinger’s Miranda Sings Tour Canceled Amid Controversies - The Messenger
Remainder of Colleen Ballinger’s Miranda Sings Tour Canceled Amid Controversies

The YouTube star faces allegations of “grooming” and racism.

Craig Rosen
C Flanigan/WireImage

Colleen Ballinger has canceled the rest of her Miranda Sings tour dates amid controversies surrounding the YouTube star.

The tour dates, which were to resume Thursday in Boise, Idaho, and run through Sept. 8 in Durham, N.C., were still listed on the performer’s website, but links to Ticketmaster and the individual venues reveal the 11 shows have been canceled. Last week, Ballinger's St. Louis show was canceled.

The Messenger reached out to a rep for Ballinger, but he had no comment.

Late last month Ballinger addressed ongoing allegations that she was fostering inappropriate relationships with minors in a video clip in which she played ukulele and sang about the “toxic gossip train” that she said led to “misinformation” and “manipulation.”

There were also allegations of racism thrown at Ballinger, including claims that she wore blackface while performing Beyoncé's 2008 single "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)." But according to Ballinger's legal representation, the "Single Ladies" clip actually featured green face paint from a previous Wicked-related performance — not blackface. As reported first by TMZ, Wicked star Oliver Tompsett joined Ballinger onstage for a duet that went straight into her Beyoncé number, apparently explaining the dark makeup.

The video, which was originally recirculated by social media influencer Paige Christie on her Twitter account, remains unlisted on Ballinger's YouTube page. It is accessible via a QR code found in Ballinger's book My Diarrhe and was viewed by The Messenger.

The allegations didn’t stop there. April Quioh, a former writers assistant on Ballinger's 2016 Netflix show Haters Back Off, alleged last week that she used the N-word slur on set and demanded all main characters be played by white actors. Additionally, Ballinger is accused of insisting the Netflix series use "limited POC background actors as the show took place in Washington and having them just randomly there would be 'distracting.'"

In the YouTube clip denying the grooming allegations, Ballinger sang, “I know you wanted me to say that I was one hundred percent in the wrong, well, I'm sorry I'm not going to take that route of admitting to lies and rumors that you made up for clout.”

"The only thing I've ever groomed is my two Persian cats," Ballinger continued. "I'm not a groomer. I'm just a loser."

Ballinger’s Miranda Sings YouTube channel has 10.7 million subscribers.

