Religious Show 'The Chosen' Granted Exemption to Continue Filming Amid Actors' Strike
Entertainment.
Religious Show ‘The Chosen’ Granted Exemption to Continue Filming Amid Actors’ Strike

The crowdfunded series about the life of Jesus has been given permission to resume shooting its fourth season in Utah

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
The Chosen

The prayers of The Chosen have been answered. 

After the religious drama made a call for an exemption to continue filming during the current SAG-AFTRA strike, word came down from on high. 

"Great news! We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver," the show's Twitter account announced on Sunday. "We’ll continue shooting on Monday."

The Chosen, which is a fully crowdfunded series about the life of Jesus, is available to stream on its website and is currently in the midst of shooting its fourth season. 

"To be clear: 1. We’ve agreed to all of SAG’s requests and their interim agreement," the show explained. "2. Season 4 is entirely independent and 100% funded by donations."

Earlier this week, the production was uncertain if they'd be able to continue in the wake of the strike.

The Chosen
The Chosen

"Unfortunately, despite the requested work we did on our end, an exemption for us will not be granted in time to avoid a shutdown," the show said. "We will do a little filming tomorrow of everything that doesn’t require our cast, and then we’ll wait and hope that either the strike ends (unlikely soon), or that we’re granted an exemption and can resume filming."

The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins ended things on a prophetically optimistic note, tweeting, "Yes, it’s upsetting and will cost time and money…but we bring our 5 loaves & 2 fish. God handles the rest."

According to Deadline, The Chosen is the first known series to be granted a filming exemption and the first known series or movie to restart after being forced to stop due to the ongoing strike.

