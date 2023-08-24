When it comes to dating and knowing how to love, Reginae Carter will always remember a few lessons from her parents.

Before documenting her dating life for the world to see on her new reality show Toya & Reginae, the social media star shared what she's learned about love from her parents Toya Johnson-Rushing and Lil Wayne.

"What my mother has taught me is be strong and be independent," Carter exclusively told The Messenger. "Know my worth and also don't let nobody else come into my life unless they know my worth and add to it."

Reginae Carter and Lil Wayne attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As for Carter's father, he made it clear that beauty is more than what meets the eye.

"I feel like my dad always taught me that there's nothing more attractive than being a strong, educated Black woman," Carter said. "I'm just going hand in hand with staying smart, standing on what I say and respecting myself so for when men do come, they know to respect me as well because I respect myself first."

In the season premiere of Toya & Reginae, cameras will roll as Carter tries to figure out what's next in her relationship with Armon Warren. While fans have to watch to see what unfolds, the romance has already been a subject on the Internet.

While some viewers may have their opinions, Johnson-Rushing said she has raised her daughter to not focus on what is being said online.

"For years, Reginae has been experiencing negative feedback from the internet, and one thing I love about her is that she has the toughest skin," Johnson-Rushing said. "She has her sensitive side, but for the most part, she doesn't allow what people say to affect her to the point where she's still not able to be happy and to be Reginae, and I love and admire that. It takes a different type of individual to block all of this negative stuff out."

Toya & Reginae premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. on WEtv with new episodes available on AMC Networks' streaming service ALLBLK every Monday.