Reese Witherspoon Shares Glimpse Into Life After Jim Toth Divorce: ‘I Feel Very Connected’

Reese Witherspoon is providing a look into her reality after divorce.

Less than four months after announcing her breakup from talent agent Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage, the actress is happy to say she's slowed down "just a little bit."

"My brain has been going nonstop, and just life changes and running a company," she explained to Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Wednesday. "But that's okay. I really believe creativity is infinite and you're just looking for that next bit of inspiration, so if you go through a little slow period, that's okay."

It may have been a different story just a few months earlier. On March 24, Witherspoon and Toth put on a united front when they announced their split in a joint statement.

To this day, the Draper James designer doesn't regret putting the news of her divorce out there herself and owning it.

Reese Witherspoon celebrates her birthday on Instagram. Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

"I think about how many other people are going through this experience," she said. "I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

And although Witherspoon went through another public divorce in 2008 with Ryan Phillippe, she believes this breakup feels different.

“It's interesting what happened to me," Witherspoon explained. "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control. To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening."

She continued, "Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can't control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It's a vulnerable time for me."

Today, Witherspoon is focusing on things that make her happy. In addition to shining a light on untold stories with her Hello Sunshine media company, the mother of three is continuing her Reese Book Club.

And whatever she does next, Witherspoon says she isn't too concerned with what people think.

"I think you start to realize there's a finite amount of time that you have to accomplish what you want to accomplish in this world and that worrying about other people's opinions of you is a waste of your precious time," she said. "It's a liberation in your 40s to feel free of other people's opinions. I mean, they're always there. They just don’t matter as much to you, and it's a great feeling."