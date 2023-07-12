Reese Witherspoon Shares Glimpse Into Life After Jim Toth Divorce: ‘I Feel Very Connected’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Reese Witherspoon Shares Glimpse Into Life After Jim Toth Divorce: ‘I Feel Very Connected’

'All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,' the actress said nearly four months after announcing her breakup

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon is providing a look into her reality after divorce.

Less than four months after announcing her breakup from talent agent Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage, the actress is happy to say she's slowed down "just a little bit." 

"My brain has been going nonstop, and just life changes and running a company," she explained to Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Wednesday. "But that's okay. I really believe creativity is infinite and you're just looking for that next bit of inspiration, so if you go through a little slow period, that's okay."

It may have been a different story just a few months earlier. On March 24, Witherspoon and Toth put on a united front when they announced their split in a joint statement. 

Read More

To this day, the Draper James designer doesn't regret putting the news of her divorce out there herself and owning it.

Reese Witherspoon celebrates her birthday on Instagram.
Reese Witherspoon celebrates her birthday on Instagram.Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

"I think about how many other people are going through this experience," she said. "I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

And although Witherspoon went through another public divorce in 2008 with Ryan Phillippe, she believes this breakup feels different. 

“It's interesting what happened to me," Witherspoon explained. "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control. To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening."

She continued, "Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can't control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It's a vulnerable time for me."

Today, Witherspoon is focusing on things that make her happy. In addition to shining a light on untold stories with her Hello Sunshine media company, the mother of three is continuing her Reese Book Club.

And whatever she does next, Witherspoon says she isn't too concerned with what people think. 

"I think you start to realize there's a finite amount of time that you have to accomplish what you want to accomplish in this world and that worrying about other people's opinions of you is a waste of your precious time," she said. "It's a liberation in your 40s to feel free of other people's opinions. I mean, they're always there. They just don’t matter as much to you, and it's a great feeling."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.