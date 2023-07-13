Reese Witherspoon is sharing how filming a sex scene she initially declined turned into a "formative" moment in her career.
In a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar published Wednesday, Witherspoon shared her experience taping a rollercoaster sex scene in 1996's psychological thriller Fear, in which she starred opposite Mark Wahlberg.
"I didn't have control over it," Witherspoon recalled.
She added that she told the film's director that she didn't want to do the scene, which wasn't detailed in the script.
"It wasn't explicit in the script that that's what was going to happen, so that was something that I think the director thought of on his own and then asked me on set if I would do it, and I said 'no.' It wasn't a particularly great experience," she recalled.
She said that despite the uncomfortable moment, "I'm certainly not traumatized or anything by it, but it was formative."
"It made me understand where my place was in the pecking order of filmmaking," added the Morning Show actress. "I think it's another one of those stories that made me want to be an agent for change and someone who maybe can be in a better leadership position to tell stories from a female perspective instead of from the male gaze."
