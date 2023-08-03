Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are one step closer to officially being divorced.

The actress and the actor/producer have reached a settlement in their divorce, per court documents obtained by TMZ. Though details are scarce, they've come to an agreement on how to co-parent their son, Tennessee James, whom they welcomed in September 2012.

The exes' prenup was put in place when they tied the knot in March 2011, according to Hello!

The Legally Blonde star said the agreement had "adequate and sufficient provisions" on how she and Roth can handle their assets and debts. A judge now has to sign off on their settlement, including arrangements regarding their child. Under Davidson County policies, Witherspoon and Toth must enroll in parenting classes and prove completion within 60 days.

Witherspoon and Toth announced their split in a joint post shared on Instagram March 24. The actress has since deleted the post from her profile.

Although the Draper James designer went through another public divorce in 2008 with Ryan Phillippe, she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published last month that she believes this breakup feels different.

“It's interesting what happened to me," Witherspoon explained. "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control. To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening."

She added that she's happy to be in a space where she doesn't care what other people think.

"It's a liberation in your 40s to feel free of other people's opinions. I mean, they're always there. They just don’t matter as much to you, and it's a great feeling."