Why ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Star Taylor Zakhar Perez Showed His ‘Hairy Butt’ to the Director

Director Matthew López recalled why the actor called him back to his trailer with the hair and makeup coordinator before filming the movie's pivotal sex scene with co-star Nicholas Galitzine

Glenn Garner
Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Alex Claremont Diaz in ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’Prime Video

Taylor Zakhar Perez may have been the top in Red, White & Royal Blue, but he still had some anxiety about his bottom.

Director Matthew López recalled that the actor called him back to his trailer with the hair and makeup coordinator before filming the movie's pivotal sex scene as Perez was insecure about showing his "hairy butt" on camera.

"I go into Taylor's trailer — we've been making this movie for like, five, six weeks at this point — and [hair and makeup coordinator Karen Hartley] looks at Taylor and says, 'Alright, tell him what you told me,' and he goes, 'I don't know if I should shave or not,'" López recounted on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"I'm like, 'Your face?' and he goes, 'No, babe.' I'm like, 'Alright, well, what do you want to do about it?' He goes, 'Just look, okay?'" the director added. "So, I had my hair and makeup person there as the chaperone, because I didn't want my career to end before it began, and Taylor, like, lowers his pants and he's like, 'Look at my ass,' and I'm like, 'You're fine, you look great!'"

López then explained that he understands Perez's possible insecurity, which he chalked up to a result of "Hollywood," adding: "What I don't personally understand is why we can't change that definition of what is beautiful."

"And hardly anybody's gonna argue that these two young men aren't beautiful. But a body itself, as it is naturally, is a gorgeous thing," he continued of Perez and co-star Nicholas Galitzine. "So, I told Taylor, 'Just bring your hairy butt to set.'"

Red, White & Royal Blue is now streaming on Prime Video.

