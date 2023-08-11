Warning: The following contains spoilers about the 'Red, White & Royal Blue' movie.

Adapting anything from an adored novel is difficult. There's no way to bring every single thing book lovers treasure about the story's original form into a visual medium. Sometimes a scene doesn't work on camera or takes place in a location where it's not possible to film. And in movies, the story has to fit into a roughly two-hour timeframe.

The Red, White & Royal Blue movie was up against all those obstacles and more. According to director and screenwriter Matthew Lopez, his crew shot several scenes that didn't make it into the film's final version.

"We had to kill a lot of darlings as we were putting this together. I was pretty ruthless because I had to be... My mantra for this movie was, 'If it doesn't teach you about Alex and Henry as individuals or as a couple, it doesn't belong in the film,'" Lopez told The Messenger. "There are some really great scenes that we shot, and some of the scenes that are in the book that we shot, and I looked at the movie and said, 'We don't need it.' We needed it in the book, obviously, but not in the movie.'"

As an ardent lover of the Red, White & Royal Blue book, I respectfully have to disagree with Mr. Lopez. The movie is good but doesn't fully capture the depth of Alex and Henry's connection depicted in Casey McQuiston's 2019 bestselling novel. I understand many difficulties the Red, White & Royal Blue team faced in bringing this story to life, but I think three (and a half) scenes from the novel could have made the movie stronger.

Let's talk about the Red, White & Royal Blue book scenes that belonged in the movie.

1. The Cornetto scene

During Alex's (Taylor Zakhar Perez) first trip to London after the cake debacle at the royal wedding, he has a run-in with Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) in the palace guest kitchen when the prince is looking for ice cream to help with his insomnia. It is the first time that Alex sees Henry dressed in casual wear, which humanizes Henry for him. The two are still very tense with each other, but Henry throws Alex an off-handed remark, "I didn't know you wear glasses." It's the first hint that there is much more going on with Henry than we thought — especially when it comes to Alex.

The scene is essentially replaced in the movie with Alex and Henry's long-distance conversation about Henry naming his dog after David Bowie. Alex admits that Henry surprised him, and Henry pretends he hasn't been similarly affected, but it doesn't carry the same weight because, technically, they aren't even in the same room.

The Cornetto scene's absence is especially painful because Lopez admitted they shot it. "The Cornetto scene was in the movie for a while, but in the test screenings, the interview scene was playing so well," Lopez explained. "The energy of the scene where Henry pulls up in the car, and they tussle over who's going to shake whose hand in the picture — the Cornetto scene actually slowed down the rhythm and the trajectory, so I took it out. I love the scene, but without it, that section worked so much in the energy, and the rhythm worked better. So the Cornetto scene exists, but not in the finished film."

Let this be the start of the formal campaign to release the deleted scene.

2. An email montage

The aforementioned David Bowie conversation between Alex and Henry happens over the phone in the book, but over text in the movie. Lopez got creative and filmed the scene as if Alex and Henry were talking to each other in bed to illustrate the intimate connection of the texts. It was clever, and I hoped they would deploy the same tactic with the boys' emails later in the film, but it never happened.

The emails between Alex and Henry are the meat of their love story in the novel, revealing much about who they are as people, what they value and how they encouraged each other to be the best versions of themselves. Henry's deep knowledge of queer royal history and how it's shaped his views on his duty to his country come to light over email. And it's how Alex details his struggle with anxiety and why he's so determined to become a political star.

Of course, it's easier to depict written exchanges in a book, but by scrapping so many of the emails, the movie doesn't give you the clearest picture of why Alex and Henry are in love and willing to go through so much to be together. More importantly, the audience doesn't understand how gutting it is when the emails are leaked. It's not just that their sexuality is made public. Their darkest fears and deepest insecurities are in those emails, exposing their most private thoughts and confessions to the world. It would have helped dramatically if the movie had made room for more of those exchanges, and the Bowie scene provided the perfect blueprint.

3. Bea explaining Henry's grief

I concede that depicting more of the emails would take up a lot of real estate in a movie trying to stay at a traditional 90-minute rom-com run time. If we had to skip Henry describing how his father's early death affected him in his own words, the movie needed Bea's (Ellie Bamber) explanation of how that traumatic event affected her brother. When the emails are leaked, the movie hints that Henry is struggling with depression, but it's never fully articulated what he's going through. Viewers who haven't read the book will believe it is simply a reaction to the violation of his privacy.

It is so much more nuanced in the book, and it's crucial for Alex to understand that before he decides that he "feels forever" about Henry. In the book, Alex asks Bea if there is something that Henry isn't telling him when Alex arrives in London to face the royal family together. Bea explains that everyone has a standard set of feelings, but their father's death was the worst thing they could imagine, and it redefined Henry's depth of emotion because he was so young. She continues to say:

The worst thing is one of the first big things to ever happen to you in your life. It happens to you, and it goes all the way down to the bottom of what you know how to feel, and it rips it open and carves out this chasm down below to make room. And because you were so young, and because it was one of the first big things to happen in your life, you'll always carry it inside you. Every time something terrible happens to you from then on, it doesn't just stop at the bottom, it goes all the way down... Do you understand? You need to understand this to be with Henry. He is the most loving, nurturing, selfless person you could hope to meet, but there is a sadness and a hurt in him that is tremendous, and you may very well never truly understand it, but you need to love it as much as you love the rest o him, because that's him. That is him, part and parcel. And he is prepared to give it all to you, which is far more than I ever, in a thousand years, thought I would see him do.

The scene makes it clear to Alex what Henry is risking to be with him, not just from a political standpoint but a personal and emotional one. Having the grief of Henry's father's death explained to him gives Alex the courage to back Henry no matter what. If the test for the movie was that every scene explain something important about Alex, Henry or their relationship, then this scene should have passed every measure.

3.5. Alex's full speech after the email leak

I admit that my qualms with Alex's speech in the movie are a little nitpicky, but it is one of my top three favorite book scenes, and it was missing my favorite quote. The movie changes not only the speech's place in the event timeline but also its physical location. Movie Alex delivers the speech in the White House press briefing room after the leaked emails but before he can reconnect with Henry. The movie version of the speech addresses the rumors of their relationship and allows Alex to communicate with Henry when the palace is locked down.

In the book, the speech comes after Alex and Henry have reunited and is the public declaration of their relationship. While the movie effectively centers the speech on Alex and Henry's relationship and right to privacy, it strips a lot of the poetry from the original; specifically, Alex saying, "I am not ashamed to stand here today where presidents have stood and say that I love him, the same as Jack loved Jackie, the same as Lyndon loved Lady Bird. Every person who bears a legacy makes the choice of a partner with whom they will share it, whom the American people will hold beside them in hearts and memories and history books. America: He is my choice."

I am so endeared by the "the same as Jack loved Jackie, the same as Lyndon loved Lady Bird" line that I was actively listening for it in the movie and was disappointed when I didn't get it. Moving the speech to earlier in the story also made it confusing when Alex and Henry speak to the king (Stephen Fry), and the king suggests they try to say the relationship was an AI scam. It's a little hard to take back the First Son confirming the relationship in the White House press briefing room, my dude. The movie speech is good, but the book did it better, and I would have liked to have seen the movie make Alex's declaration a bit more romantic.

What book scene would you have liked to have seen in the movie?

Red, White & Royal Blue is now streaming on Prime Video.