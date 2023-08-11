Fans can rejoice because the Red, White and Royal Blue movie is finally here. The film labored in an extensive pre-production process during a global pandemic, making it seem like the movie adaptation of Casey McQuiston's 2019 bestselling novel was potentially a fever dream. But the movie is real and now available to stream on Prime Video. With it finally out in the world, screenwriter and director Matthew Lopez reveals the most challenging part of getting the movie off the ground.

"Casting. It was finding our Henry and Alex," Lopez told The Messenger during a press junket. "We were in what we would call a 'soft pre-production' while I was casting the movie. We were sort of staffing up production designer, costume designer, but we didn't have our Henry and our Alex. I kept telling the producers that I'm going to pull the emergency brake at a certain point if we don't have the right people because I'm not going to make this movie with the almost right people."

It took five months to find the right actors. Lopez personally went through every audition tape for the role of Alex Claremont Diaz. "Then suddenly, there was Taylor [Zakhar Perez]. Then suddenly there was Nick [Galitzine]," Lopez said. "Once I met them and once I started working with them and auditioning them several times, the movie that I wanted to make suddenly started to really come to life."

Lopez knew the actors' chemistry was paramount to the movie's success. Alex (Perez) and Henry (Galzitine) play the first son of the United States and the second prince of England in the film, respectively. After causing an international scandal involving a ruined cake at the royal wedding of Henry's older brother, the two are forced into a publicity best friendship to repair diplomatic relations between their respective countries. The ploy was simply to make things easier for Alex's mother, Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), to run for re-election. Instead, the two find themselves in the center of a love story for the ages.

It's a slow-burn nemesis-to-lovers story and requires both actors to convince the audience they are genuinely annoyed and simultaneously pining for each other. "The moment I knew I had a movie was when the two of them got together for the first time on Zoom to do a chemistry read," Lopez revealed. "Their audition together was so exciting and so electric, so instantly connected, like what you see in the movie between them. We didn't have to work very hard in terms of chemistry. I didn't have to teach them how to get on with each other."

But there's an unexpected twist in why Lopez thinks the two actors work so well together in bringing Alex and Henry's story to life. He didn't realize it until he got them in the same room for the first time.

"The first time they actually ever met in person was at the beginning of the rehearsal period in London in the weeks leading up to the beginning of production. Taylor is Taylor, and he was about 10 minutes early with his matcha tea and saying hi to everyone. Nick came in at exactly 10 a.m. like, 'Okay, who is ready to work??'" Lopez described. "It's funny because Taylor is so like Henry in many ways, and Nick is like Alex. I think one of the secrets to making this film is that neither of them is actually like their characters, but they are secretly very much like their opposite characters. It was fun channeling their energies into their [respective] roles."

Now fans can decide if Lopez was right. Red, White and Royal Blue is now streaming on Prime Video.