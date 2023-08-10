Rebel Wilson Shares Health Update After Being Hit in the Face With Prop Gun, Getting Stitches - The Messenger
Rebel Wilson Shares Health Update After Being Hit in the Face With Prop Gun, Getting Stitches

'It was really fun to do an action movie but it can be a bit dangerous at times,' the actress said

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Australian actress Rebel Wilson arrives to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, on May 25, 2023. STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is healing and thanking fans for their continued support.

On Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect actress gave fans an update on the set injury that landed her in the hospital last week.

"Hey everybody, what's up?" Wilson, who's shooting an independent action film called Bride Hard, said in a video she posted on her Instagram Story. "So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I've actually been healing quite amazing."

"The stitches have dissolved out from my on-set accident last week," she added. "I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia. In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie — so I'd done all these kick-ass fight sequences — and then just in the last one, I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun. So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I'm healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody's well wishes."

"It was really fun to do an action movie but it can be a bit dangerous at times," she concluded. "But I'm all good! So, thanks everybody!"

Earlier this month, Wilson posted a selfie on Instagram showcasing her bloody nose, writing, "NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am."

Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the actress has been able to continue filming her project since it's considered an independent film.

