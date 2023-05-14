Rebel Wilson Celebrates First Mother’s Day as a New Mom with Photos of Her Baby Girl

Rebel Wilson's first Mother's Day as a mom appears to be nothing short of acca-awesome.

The Pitch Perfect star and her fiancée Ramona Agruma celebrated the holiday by sharing new photos of their daughter Royce.

"Happy Mother's Day!" Wilson wrote on Instagram Sunday as her family of three smiled for the camera. "Just woke up at 5:30am and changed a big [poo emoji]…how about you?."

A stinky morning, however, wouldn't stop the new parents from sharing happy memories with their daughter. Wilson and her partner shared photographs from a recent beach vacation, where their growing child attempted to walk on a boat before laying down on a dock.

"Happy Mother's Day to us @RebelWilson," Agruma shared on her Instagram Story. "Being a mom is a blessing."

Wilson surprised fans in November when she announced the arrival of her first child via surrogate.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" she wrote on Instagram Nov. 7 alongside the first photo of her newborn. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

While Wilson couldn't be happier being a mom, she recently addressed the obstacles that come with her parenthood journey.

"I have this big international career," she explained on Today in December. "So it's really challenging too. 'Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?'"

But for Wilson, she will never forget the moment she first laid eyes on her baby girl.

"You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord," the actress explained, "and literally from that moment on, it was just amazing and so emotional."