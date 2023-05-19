Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Have ‘Talked’ About Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Could a familiar face be the new addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?
During the Vanderpump Dogs Gala benefiting the Vanderpump Dog Foundation in Beverly Hills on Thursday, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn got candid about possibly joining the Bravo series.
"It's come up before," the actress and former model exclusively told The Messenger. "It's come up. I probably, I'm a better viewer. I'm a better opinion-giver than a participator."
"Let's be honest, it's come up and I've tried to force Rebecca to do it," O'Connell, who currently co-hosts The Talk, admitted. "I have to tell you, I don't think Rebecca will ever say, 'Yes.'"
Chrissy Teigen Shares Why Joining 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Isn't a 'Good Idea for Me'
Garcelle Beauvais Has 'Been in Touch' with Jamie Foxx's Family: He's 'Really Strong'
'RHOBH' Stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Reunite for Family Bridal Shower
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Petitions Ex Kroy Biermann to Undergo Drug Test Amid Divorce
Celebrity Real Estate: What $88 Million Can Get You in Beverly Hills
"I am such an avid audience member," Romijn, who is friendly with some of the cast members and has made a cameo on the series, added. "That's all I ever really want to be."
The idea of joining the show has been a hot topic of conversation amongst the duo for quite some time.
In October, the couple openly discussed the possibility with Us Weekly.
"Would I consider it? Yes," O'Connell said at the time. "I'll tell you, I really wanted to be a House husband. Like, I look at Mauricio (Kyle Richards' husband) and Ken Todd (Lisa Vanderpump's husband) and PK (Doris Kemsley's husband) and I want to, like, hang out with those guys."
"I feel like I would miss out on the gossip part of it," Romijn added. "Or I guess, they all gossip when they're on the show, but I don't like fighting."
The couple, who share 14-year-old twins Dolly and Charlie, have been longtime fans of the franchise, with multiple Watch What Happens Live appearances and O'Connell moderating a panel at BravoCon 2022.
