Reba McEntire Announced as ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Coach

Reba McEntire will bring her iconic red hair to those red chairs for the next season of The Voice.

At NBCUniversal's upfronts presentation Monday, the network announced the next quartet of coaches for the reality competition series' 24th season and revealed that the country music icon will be joining the show as coach for the first time.

The songstress was on hand to help celebrate the news with a live performance of her 1990 hit "Fancy."

McEntire, who appeared as a mega mentor for Season 23's knockout round, will join returning hosts Niall Horan, John Legend and Gwen Stefani for the new season's lineup.

The Voice Season 24 will mark the first run of the show without one of its original coaches, as Blake Shelton bid adieu to the show after 23 seasons.

Horan made his The Voice coaching debut in Season 23, and he will be the only one of this season's coaches returning for the next. Meanwhile, Legend served as coach from Season 16 to 22, and Stefani previously coached Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19 and 22. Fellow Season 23 coaches Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper will not return as coaches for Season 24.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.