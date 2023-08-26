Reality TV Stars Can Break NDAs to Disclose ‘Unlawful Acts in the Workplace,’ Bravo Says

With reality stars speaking out about unionizing and “draconian” nondisclosure agreements, Bravo on Friday issued a statement saying that reality TV stars can break NDAs when it comes to “unlawful acts in the workplace.”

A Bravo spokesperson told The Messenger, “This was always the case” and the statement the network issued is merely “setting the record straight.”

The statement provided to The Messenger reads, “Confidentiality clauses are standard practice in reality programming to prevent disclosure of storylines prior to air. They are not intended to prevent disclosure by cast and crew of unlawful acts in the workplace, and they have not been enforced in that manner,” Bravo said in a statement, shared by a spokesperson for the network.

“To be clear: any current or former cast or crew is free to discuss and disclose any allegedly unlawful acts in the workplace, such as harassment or discrimination, or any other conduct they have reason to believe is inappropriate,” the statement reads. “We are also working with our third party production companies to remind all cast and crew that they are encouraged to report any such concerns through the channels made available by the production company so concerns can be promptly addressed.”

Earlier this month, attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos reportedly sent a letter to NBCUniversal alleging abuse against former and current stars.

At that time, the home of Bravo, NBC, E! and many other networks responded, "NBCUniversal is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows," an NBCUniversal spokesperson said in a statement to The Messenger. "At the outset, we require our third-party production partners to have appropriate workplace policies and training in place. If complaints are brought to our attention, we work with our production partners to ensure that timely, appropriate action is or has been taken, including investigations, medical and/or psychological support, and other remedial action that may be warranted such as personnel changes.".

Still, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel continued to make news when she spoke up about the need for reality TV stars to unionize. She also hired Freedman and Geragos to investigate the treatment of reality stars.

"All I did was say something," Frankel said on a recent episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast. "Once I said something, all these people came out of the woodwork."

Alleged misconduct on reality TV shows has also been in the news this week, with Rolling Stone publishing an in-depth report Thursday that production crew member Samantha Suarez alleged that cast member Gary King attempted to make unwanted sexual advances on her while filming the new spin-off show Below Deck Sailing Yacht in 2022.

In response to that report, a Bravo spokesperson told The Messenger, "Bravo is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows."

"We require our third-party production companies to have appropriate workplace policies and trainings in place and a clear process on how to report concerns," the Bravo spokesperson continued. "The concerns Ms. Suarez raised in July 2022 were investigated at that time and action was taken based on the findings."