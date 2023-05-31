Reality TV Producers Aren’t the ‘Conniving, Shady’ Stereotypes You Might Expect, Says ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Producer

This first-person essay is based on a conversation with Nic Alexander, who is a field producer on The Ultimatum: Queer Love, the spinoff to The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On. It is currently airing on Netflix with new episodes premiering June 7.

Photography by Camille Cruz/Courtesy Nic Alexander

I come from a film industry family. I didn't want to go into TV originally because I grew up around it, so I thought I'd try a little something different. I decided I wanted to work in advertising, so I went to school for advertising and photography. The only gigs I could find after graduation were unpaid internships, which I wasn't into.

I started working as a production assistant in New York City for Parts Unknown with Anthony Bourdain, which was my first job out of college. I was very lucky to be able to work on Parts Unknown in-person with Bourdain and with the crew. I had a lot of questions, and every question I asked they would answer with no judgment. I started to realize, I'm enjoying this — I loved the content we were making, and even having just a little hand in it was very fulfilling.

After that, I kept getting work on different unscripted shows and trying to diversify the content I was working on. I was a producer on Black Ink Crew, Growing Up Hip-Hop, and a bunch of others before The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which premiered on Netflix this week.

Field producers get a bad rap

There's a general misconception about reality TV producers. A lot of people blame producers for things that happen on reality shows and think that we're conniving, shady, behind-your-back type people — and we're really not. Every field producer I know personally genuinely cares about their casts. We want to see them succeed. We don't want to see them look bad because that doesn't make us feel good.

One example of the misconception is that old TV show UnREAL from Lifetime about faux-Bachelor producers; I've never been in any of those types of shady situations or seen anything like that on the job.

What the job is really like

I was in the field as a producer for Queer Love when we filmed a year ago, which basically means I was on site working with the cast to tape their story for the show. The premise is that couples date other people to see what they're missing in their current relationship, and how they might be able to learn something they can bring to their current relationship to make it stronger.

The Ultimatum is a very structured show, so we know ahead of time that the first week will be speed-dating, and the cast will be getting to know each other. Those kinds of things are set in stone. Then when they pick their new partners and move in together, they'll just be going about their regular lives: going to work, going grocery shopping, going to the dog park, whatever. If we're able to, we'll follow them for those things. We never really know what we're getting into each day until we show up and talk to our cast. Our schedule varies based on their schedules because it's their real life.

As field producers on The Ultimatum, we don't tell them where to go, what to do, or what to say. We prompt them with questions if their conversations are slowing down or if they don't really know what to talk about. We do our best to support the cast because they're in a very uncomfortable situation. These are real people putting their relationships on the line to see what is and isn't working for them.

A lot of them have never been on TV. Some of them didn't even really want to be on TV. They're supporting their partner who wanted to do this. It can be hard because there's cameras pointed at them at any given moment, and there's often a lot of people around in moments where there normally wouldn't be. Our job is to make them feel comfortable and supported.

Xander Boger and Yoly Rojas in "The Ultimatum: Queer Love." (Netflix)

We don't creep on people in their intimate moments

Even if we're shooting something that feels like a private moment between a couple, it doesn't necessarily mean the producers are in the same room. If we're in a house, we might be in the living room while the couple is in the bedroom, and they'll have a camera operator in there. It can be awkward, but we have the same camera and producer teams the entire time, so everyone's usually very close and comfortable. When we're filming, we're spending all day together.

The cast tells me all the time that after a while, they forget the cameras are there — even though there's a huge camera and usually a very muscular man or woman in the room with them — because they're just going about their day. Then they remember we're there when we're shouting a question at them!

Relationship lines do sometimes get cloudy between cast and field producers

It gets a little convoluted sometimes because cast members sometimes start to think of you as one of their best friends, or someone that's really there for them, but we can't really think of them that way. We can support them, but again, this is our job, so we don't want to cause any conflict if they think we're being friendly with one person and not as friendly with another person, or hiding something. It's a very fine line you have to walk between what your job is and what your feelings are.

If you feel like someone's doing something wrong, you can't necessarily tell them because — especially on The Ultimatum — it's their show. They're the ones in control, so we can't correct their course. We can just prompt them with questions that make them think about the course they're on.

It can get challenging sometimes because there's often a lot of emotions. A lot of the time, the cast might be frustrated from the night before, and we might be there bright and early to do a scene the next day. But, it is what it is. They know they're on a show, and they know we're obligated to be there. Even if they just want to lie in bed because they don't feel like filming, we'll just film them lying in bed, scrolling on their phone. We're fine with that.

If they're uncomfortable talking about a situation, the best we can do is ask them why they're uncomfortable talking about it and hope that it helps them open up. We're not there to make fun of a situation or to judge them about anything. We're there to document why they feel the way they do.

I think what people misunderstand about what reality TV producers do is that we spend so much time with our cast that they become people we care about. I genuinely care about (pretty much) every cast member I've ever worked with, in different ways. I want to see them happy and succeeding. I like to say I can put my feelings into the job, but I don't let my feelings control my job.

Field producers sometimes get asked to do uncomfortable things to move a story along — but that never happened to me on The Ultimatum

I've worked on other shows where I've been asked to do things or look up things to stir the pot with the cast, and that doesn't make me feel great.

A lot of the time I'd find a way around not doing it. I don't like to be the person creating false scenarios or amplifying things that don't need to be a problem. Shows do that a lot of the time, and that's a lot of the reason why I've been trying to diversify my portfolio of shows I've worked on.

That being said, when drama stirs up on a show, more often than not, it wasn't started by a producer. Viewers tend to be the first to blame producers, and then the cast starts blaming producers, too, because they know we're an easy scapegoat.

Reality TV attracts ego a lot of the time, especially in later seasons of a show. If you're a recurring cast member on Season 3, 4, or 5 of a reality show, then you know you have to keep your story going to stay on the show, because that's your paycheck. Egos will heighten things, and they know they need to act up at certain points to keep their story alive.

Being a good field producer in reality TV is about knowing how to read a situation. You have to be able to identify where your cast is, whether they're going to be open or be a little shyer. It's also about getting cast to trust you as a friend and realize you're not there to harm their reputation or to make them look bad; if they look good, you look good.

It's about making them feel comfortable and like they can talk to you, because not everything that a cast member tells a producer is going to be used. We have to be able to identify what is worth sharing on camera and what isn't.

Filming The Ultimatum: Queer Love was my favorite show experience so far

The Ultimatum: Queer Love has been one of the best shows I've ever worked on, from the top, down: our executive producers, our showrunners, everyone — they're very considerate, not only the cast, but also to the crew.

I can be a little pickier about the shows I work on now because I have the experience, but the fact remains that producers are freelancers. While we're working on a show, we're still looking for our next project. A lot of the time you have to just take whatever show that's going to pay your rate, so it's always nice to get shows that you really love and want to be on.

I don't always watch the shows I work on, but I was so excited to watch Queer Love when it came out this week.

I just finished the first four episodes, and it's every bit as emotional and full of heartfelt love as it was when we were filming. I’m really happy it’s finally out, especially now with so much anti-trans and LGBTQIA hatred fomenting across the states.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is now streaming on Netflix.