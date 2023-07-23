Warning: This article contains discussions of sexual abuse and suicidal ideations.

This Bachelor contestant felt like the villain.

This isn't exactly a surprising situation, given the sometimes-dramatic nature of the long-running ABC franchise. But this contestant — who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution — never expected she would get a bad edit, especially since she recalled "no drama" amongst her fellow contestants during filming.

But as her season began airing, the contestant said everything began "crashing down around me," and she was soon inundated with online hate. After taking part in the season's Women Tell All special, she needed help; soon after the event, the contestant attended a therapy session that was mandated by production.

However, during that meeting, the contestant — who had never undergone therapy before joining The Bachelor — felt belittled by the psychologist, and she felt worse than before.

"Everything I said, he was like, 'Well you signed up for this,'" she told The Messenger. "The therapist made me break down more than anything else. [He] was supposed to listen to me, but [he] was blaming me."

The Messenger reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment.

Ever since MTV's The Real World kicked off the reality television boom in 1992, reality has exploded, from American Idol uniting America around Kelly Clarkson in 2002 to Vanderpump Rules taking over everyone's social media feeds in 2023. The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike has only encouraged the greenlighting of more reality shows, with ABC leaning on a nearly-all unscripted schedule for the fall. But, even after three decades of trial-and-error, some of the contestants behind these hit series say they're mentally struggling, left alone without psychological services before, during and after filming wraps.

Are there therapists on reality shows?

The short answer is: It varies. Dr. Steven Stein, a clinical psychologist who's worked on The Bachelor franchise, The Amazing Race Canada and Big Brother Canada, told The Messenger that there's no universal body that governs which psychological resources should be made available for reality television contestants. Most of the series he works on, he said, require psychological screenings beforehand, which usually come as an insurance rider to prevent lawsuits. On some sets, however, he's available on-call 24/7, and he provides up to five therapy sessions for contestants after filming wraps.

Established franchises like The Bachelor and Love Island have therapy built into production. Contestants from The Bachelor franchise told The Messenger that they were mandated to speak with a therapist during limo exits and after the Women Tell All filming. Clayton Echard, who was the Bachelor in 2022, said he and a therapist touched base weekly during his time leading the series.

After two Love Island contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, as well as host Caroline Flack all died by suicide within two years, that series introduced a duty of care protocol in 2021 that included pre-filming assessments, eight post-show therapy sessions and training on "adjusting to life back home." It's since been updated twice, now also mandating contestants to pause social media activity during filming and participate in inclusivity and behavioral workshops.

Meanwhile, other series like Netflix's Love Is Blind don't have on-set therapists at all. Two months ago, seven Love Is Blind Season 2 contestants told Insider that they were offered no mental health support, and the process of filming the series had left them in a "dark place." One Season 2 finalist, Danielle Ruhl, told Insider the experience caused her to have suicidal ideations, but producers encouraged her to continue filming. Contestants were starved and sleep-deprived, multiple sources told Insider, but they couldn't quit the series without producer approval; otherwise they'd be required to pay $50,000 in damages.

At the time, Kinetic Content — which produces Love Is Blind — issued a statement reading, "The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming."

Reps for Netflix and Kinetic did not respond to The Messenger's requests for comment.

What do on-set therapists do?

On-set therapists are meant to care for contestants during a dramatic life period. But even contestants who have access to these types of resources say they're still suffering.

Jacques O'Neill quit Series 8 of Love Island after some back-and-forth with producers, who ultimately supported his decision to leave. He told The Sun afterward that starring on the show was the "worst decision of my life."

"I was feeling so mentally drained, I just wanted to go home and get myself right," he said. "It broke me, and I was already broken. I was crying my eyes out. I couldn’t cope. I was literally feeling awful. It was the worst I'd ever felt in my life."

The anonymous Bachelor contestant said her meetings with production-hired therapists did more harm than good. The therapists available to her were all male, often did sessions via FaceTime and often seemed distracted, she said.

But when she returned for Bachelor in Paradise, the on-set psychologist wasn't the same one she'd talked to after Women Tell All. Instead, he had been replaced with someone "fabulous" — but the contestant wasn't allowed to see her any time she wanted, as she claims producers had previously told her.

"I remember some of the girls I was living with on Paradise, they were like, 'We want to see the therapist,'" she said. "They'd be like, 'They're not here today.' You cannot see a therapist whenever you want."

Other Bachelor Nation members also had complaints about the therapists. Jacqueline Trumbull, who starred on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s 2018 season of The Bachelor, said the season's therapist wasn't helpful, so she preferred to open up to producers, despite suspecting that they were attempting to manipulate her into giving a dramatic exit.

"I did not like that psychologist very much," Trumbull said. "She was very matter-of-fact, not super soft or validating. The producers are much better at being validating, soft, there for you. They know you better."

Even when contestants utilized the on-set therapist, the contents of those sessions weren't completely confidential. In the anonymous contestant's case, she suspected that "everything" was shared with production.

Stein, the on-set psychologist who worked on The Bachelor and other shows, confirmed that when contestants sign contracts for reality television shows, they typically release their rights to patient-doctor confidentiality between themselves and the production-hired psychologist. In his case, Stein said he only tells production members the details of a session if a contestant has any issues that would disrupt the set.

"We've actually had challenges change because a contestant has had a trigger from the past — let's say smoke, or insects, or claustrophobia," he said. "The companies I work with will be considerate of the fact that this is not a good thing. I'm not going to tell them all the details of what happened to this person, but all they have to know is maybe it's not a good idea for this person to do that challenge."

The same is true for more personal disclosures, like a contestant's history of sexual abuse, for example. But Stein explained that he usually lets patients know if he's sharing something with production. "If they want something confidential, I keep it confidential. Production doesn't need to know every single detail," he said. "For example, they do need to know that there was a sexual assault involved, and it still affects the person, and they still have panic attacks. That's appropriate."

Is there aftercare available?

Again, this varies production to production. Nick Thompson, who starred on Season 2 of Love Is Blind, said he and his ex-fiancé Ruhl had trouble finding a therapist when their season was airing due to the ongoing shortage. But even when they "begged" Kinetic for help, they received little support.

"I didn't even care about them paying for it," he recalled. "But it was like, 'Just help us find one. Please. You've got to be able to do that.' And there was just nothing."

Trumbull — who also happens to be a clinical psychology PhD candidate at Duke University — said while she was offered a therapist up to one month after filming wrapped, most contestants need help months later, when the show begins airing and the world begins weighing in on their journeys.

"After The Bachelor, there are several things that you have to cope with," she explained. "One is the breakup. Another is watching yourself on-screen, and in my case, that was watching my story get cut. Another is watching your friends get famous while you don't, or vice versa, you know. I found myself so addicted to comments — the adulation and obsessively looking at the criticisms. I tried to hang on to certain values while knowing that the fame addiction was embroiling me."

But Echard, who led the show in Season 26, said he was offered more than one month's support. He didn't need help until his season's finale — which showed him breaking up with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia for the season's winner, Susie Evans.

"I had to turn the TV off because I was so upset," he said. "I felt like the writing was on the wall that I was going to be a very hated Bachelor. I thought I was a good person, but I started to question if I was. I was losing myself and having these really dark thoughts."

After the episode aired, The Bachelor found him a therapist in Virginia — where he was based at the time — and covered the expenses. When Echard moved back to Scottsdale after he and Evans split in September 2022, the show even looked for a new therapist for him.

Now, Echard is a wellness advocate. He wrote a book called "180 Degrees: On Mental Health, Mindfulness, and Unlocking Self-Belief" and frequently posts about topics like having a healthy perspective and focusing on the present. Although he was initially upset with the series for portraying him in a negative light, he said that taking accountability for his actions has "healed" him.

"When I came off the show, people were like, 'I can't believe the show did this to you. They destroyed you!' I was like, 'Yeah, they did.' I didn't even mention that there were therapists available, because I didn't want them to get any credit whatsoever," he said. "Now, I've been able to talk openly about it, because I know what role I played in it all."

What's the solution?

One contestant suggested productions should provide credits for the online therapy company BetterHelp, or similar tools, to their contestants after the show. Trumbull said psychologists should step in to stop allegedly typical producer tactics like sleep deprivation. But Thompson and his Love Is Blind Season 2 castmate Jeremy Hartwell are taking it a step further.

After seeing contestants from across the reality television sphere struggle with similar issues, the two founded the Unscripted Cast Advocacy Network — or the UCAN Foundation for short — which aims to provide legal and mental health support for past and future reality television cast members. After receiving "zero" mental health support before, during and after filming Love Is Blind, Hartwell and Thompson launched the foundation in April in conjunction with the Insider article revealing the series' alleged abuses. Hopefully, Thompson said, reality performers can one day have a union, like what SAG-AFTRA is for actors or the WGA is for writers.

"Why are reality TV people less important than other people in the entertainment industry? Because we're normal. We're not celebrities," Thompson said. "It's an absolutely archaic system in place for reality TV, and our goal is to fill that void."

Since their announcement, Thompson said they've had cast members from The Ultimatum, Married at First Sight, 90 Day Fiancé, Big Brother, Perfect Match and the Bachelor franchise reach out to them, in addition to Love Is Blind contestants from seasons that have already aired and that have yet to air. (Netflix announced June 17 that Season 5 of the show is coming soon.)

Not everyone has been in support of the movement. Nick Viall, who led The Bachelor Season 21 after starring in The Bachelorette twice and Bachelor in Paradise once, slammed the foundation on his Viall Files podcast, calling it ignorant to ask fans to donate to reality stars. (The foundation is funded by a combination of public fundraising and personal contributions from Hartwell and Thompson.) In a response video, Thompson called Viall's segment "propaganda" for reality television.

In their ideal world, Thompson and Hartwell want reality television contestants to be guaranteed care before and during filming, but especially after, since that's when many mental health crises arise. Thompson said these psychologists shouldn't just be on-call; they should be watching footage and stepping into conflicts as needed. These psychologists would be outsiders, too — meaning they couldn't share details of sessions with producers.

Thompson and Hartwell also want to add guardrails to reality television contracts. They're asking for provisions to explicitly protect contestants who quit due to a violation of a labor law (like paying cast members less than minimum wage, as Hartwell alleged in a 2022 lawsuit against Kinetic Content). They also want contracts to clearly state that there will be no retribution for speaking publicly about alleged abuses.

Per the contestants' contract with Kinetic, they are under a one-year agreement to not hold interviews without permission. According to Hartwell, "speaking out against the narrative created on the show" holds a $1 million fine per violation. And in the world of reality TV, this isn't an empty threat; According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, the production company behind The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise sued contestant Blake Horstmann for revealing behind-the-scenes information. He was required to pay them $150,000 in damages, plus an additional $25,000 for attorney fees.

"It's important enough that retaliation against us is less of a concern than putting this message out there," Hartwell said. "People are suffering, and they're not getting the help that they need."

"I don't want reality TV to go away, but it definitely needs to be better for the people who are building it," the anonymous Bachelor contestant said. "There's no reason your life should completely crumble with no any access to anyone to help you."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.