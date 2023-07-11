Reality TV Doctor and Former Girlfriend Cleared of Sex Crimes Charges in California

A reality TV doctor and his former girlfriend will not face trial for sex crimes charges in California after a judge dismissed the claims citing insufficient evidence.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen made the ruling on Friday morning as Dr. Grant Robicheaux, who appeared on Bravo's Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, and Cerissa Riley faced allegations that they drugged and sexually assaulted seven women, the Orange County Register reported.

Following Judge Leversen's decision, Robicheaux became emotional as he and Riley shared an embrace.

Drug possession and charges connected to poisoning and guns are still on the docket. They are due back in court on July 19.

Riley and Robicheaux's attorney, Philip Cohen, did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

According to prosecutors, two women, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, said they met Robicheaux and Riley on separate occasions in Newport Beach, Calif. Both allege that while getting to know the pair, the couple gave one of the alleged victims cocaine and bought several drinks for them. They later woke up without clothes on at Robicheaux's home on Balboa Peninsula.

Deputy Attorney General Namita Patel noted to the judge that the alleged victims were complete strangers, yet recounted similar stories about Robicheaux and Riley "years apart." However, the defendants' lawyers pointed out discrepancies in their claim.

On the evening of Jane Doe 1's incident in 2017, police stated in reports that she said she hadn't been sexually assaulted. She later told prosecutors that she informed police she was sexually assaulted, but they laughed at her.

Prosecutors alleged that Jane Doe 2, who met the former reality star on a dating app, didn't provide proof that they tried to sexually assault her. She alleged that she and Robicheaux had planned to go on a date; however, Riley showed up as well and later offered her cocaine once Jane Doe 2 was comfortable with her. She said Riley and Robicheaux inappropriately touched her and she became so distressed that she locked herself in a bathroom.

When police arrived at Robicheaux’s home, they found cocaine, Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and MDMA (ecstasy), along with two unregistered weapons — a Bushmaster rifle and a Century Arms RAS47 rifle.

Robicheaux and Riley's lawyers argued that instead, evidence proves the couple "were in a 'swinging' relationship, used and shared drugs and alcohol, and sometimes invited other women to join them in sex. None of that makes them rapists."

Robicheaux and Riley were officially charged in 2018.

Tony Rackauckas, who was the District Attorney at the time, alleged that the defendants met the women in local bars and used drugs and alcohol to lure them back to Robicheaux's home where they would allegedly sexually assault the accusers.

The case turned political after District Attorney Todd Spitzer replaced Rackauckas and accused him of mismanaging the case and pushed for the charges to get dismissed. A judge intervened and transferred the case to the Attorney General's Office, in an uncommon decision.