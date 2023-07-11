Reality TV Doctor and Former Girlfriend Cleared of Sex Crimes Charges in California - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Reality TV Doctor and Former Girlfriend Cleared of Sex Crimes Charges in California

Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his former girlfriend are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting seven women

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley listen during a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif., on Oct. 17, 2018Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP

A reality TV doctor and his former girlfriend will not face trial for sex crimes charges in California after a judge dismissed the claims citing insufficient evidence.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen made the ruling on Friday morning as Dr. Grant Robicheaux, who appeared on Bravo's Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, and Cerissa Riley faced allegations that they drugged and sexually assaulted seven women, the Orange County Register reported.

Following Judge Leversen's decision, Robicheaux became emotional as he and Riley shared an embrace.

Drug possession and charges connected to poisoning and guns are still on the docket. They are due back in court on July 19.

Read More

Riley and Robicheaux's attorney, Philip Cohen, did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

According to prosecutors, two women, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, said they met Robicheaux and Riley on separate occasions in Newport Beach, Calif. Both allege that while getting to know the pair, the couple gave one of the alleged victims cocaine and bought several drinks for them. They later woke up without clothes on at Robicheaux's home on Balboa Peninsula.

Deputy Attorney General Namita Patel noted to the judge that the alleged victims were complete strangers, yet recounted similar stories about Robicheaux and Riley "years apart." However, the defendants' lawyers pointed out discrepancies in their claim.

On the evening of Jane Doe 1's incident in 2017, police stated in reports that she said she hadn't been sexually assaulted. She later told prosecutors that she informed police she was sexually assaulted, but they laughed at her.

Prosecutors alleged that Jane Doe 2, who met the former reality star on a dating app, didn't provide proof that they tried to sexually assault her. She alleged that she and Robicheaux had planned to go on a date; however, Riley showed up as well and later offered her cocaine once Jane Doe 2 was comfortable with her. She said Riley and Robicheaux inappropriately touched her and she became so distressed that she locked herself in a bathroom.

When police arrived at Robicheaux’s home, they found cocaine, Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and MDMA (ecstasy), along with two unregistered weapons — a Bushmaster rifle and a Century Arms RAS47 rifle.

Robicheaux and Riley's lawyers argued that instead, evidence proves the couple "were in a 'swinging' relationship, used and shared drugs and alcohol, and sometimes invited other women to join them in sex. None of that makes them rapists."

Robicheaux and Riley were officially charged in 2018.

Tony Rackauckas, who was the District Attorney at the time, alleged that the defendants met the women in local bars and used drugs and alcohol to lure them back to Robicheaux's home where they would allegedly sexually assault the accusers.

The case turned political after District Attorney Todd Spitzer replaced Rackauckas and accused him of mismanaging the case and pushed for the charges to get dismissed. A judge intervened and transferred the case to the Attorney General's Office, in an uncommon decision.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.